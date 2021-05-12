Qarar TV Series – The Latest Update

It is a Pakistani drama tv series. It includes romance and melodrama. The tv series Qarar airs on Hum TV.

Let’s talk about the television series Qarar in detail.

Qarar TV Series:

The series Qarar includes a romantic and drama story. There is a married couple who faces some problems, and it ends up in their separation. It causes many issues among their family. The series Qarar includes much drama.

The series Qarar was written by Aliya Bukhari and was directed by Barkat Siddiqui. There are a total of 27 episodes in the series Qarar.

The second season of the series Qarar is not announced yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Momina Duraid and Barkat Siddiqui produced the series Qarar, and it was shot in Karachi, Singh, Pakistan.

The length of each episode of the series Qarar is around 40 minutes. We expect the same for the second season of the series Qarar.

The first episode of the series Qarar was aired on 8th November 2020 on Hum TV, and the final and last episode was aired on 9th May 2021.

The series Qarar was made under MD Productions and ProMax Media. There is a song in the series Qarar.

It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It is in the Urdu language. The song was released on 15th November 2020 and it was recorded in 2020.

The song Qarar was labeled under MD Productions and ProMax Media. It was composed by Waqar Ali. Asim Raza gave the lyrics of the song Qarar and it was produced by Momina Duraid and Barkat Siddiqui.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Qarar.

Qarar TV Series Cast:

Sanam Jung as Maya Rabab Hashim as Fariha Muneeb Butt as Ammar Mikaal Zulfiqar as Junaid Seemi Pasha as Nadra Waseem Abbas as Siraj Sangeeta as Naani Ali Safina as Salman Rimsha Khan Umair Shahzad Nawaz

Sanam Jung, Rabab Hashim, Muneeb Butt, and Mikaal Zulfiqar have played the main roles in the series Qarar.

If Qarar Season 2 announces, maybe the main cast of Qarar Season 1 will repeat in Season 2.

