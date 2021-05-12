Ishq Jalebi TV Series – The Latest Update

Ishq Jalebi is a Pakistani comedy television series. It is a popular romantic and comedy television series.

No announcement has been made for the second season of the famous television series Ishq Jalebi.

Let’s get the complete detail about the television series Ishq Jalebi.

Ishq Jalebi TV Series

The tv series Ishq Jalebi includes realizations, family bonding, etc., and there is a chance of love between Basim and Bela.

These all happen at the family reunion at the residence of Muhammad Boota. The tv series Ishq Jalebi includes romantic comedy and family drama.

The tv series Ishq Jalebi was written by Saima Akram Chudhery and was directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

It is a Pakistani series, and it is available to watch in the Urdu language. There are a total of 30 episodes in the tv series Ishq Jalebi.

Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi produced the tv series Ishq Jalebi. The running time of each episode of the tv series Ishq Jalebi is around 37 minutes.

The tv series Ishq Jalebi was made under 7th Sky Entertainment. Geo TV distributed it. Let’s talk about the cast of the tv series Ishq Jalebi.

Ishq Jalebi TV Series Cast:

Wahaj Ali as Basim Madiha Imam as Bela Qavi Khan as Muhammad Boota Noor-Ul-Hassan as Ashiq Hussain Hina Khawaja Bayat as Iffat Kashif Mehmood as Sadaqat Irsa Ghazal as Sajeela Usama Khan as Vicky Shaista Jabeen as Aniqa Mehmood Aslam as Rafaqat Maryam Noor as Isha Mariyam Nafees as Hina Syed Atif as Rocket Parveen Akbar as Bazgah Phuppo

It is the complete cast of the tv series Ishq Jalebi. The tv series Ishq Jalebi was released on 14th April 2021. It is currently airing on Geo TV.

Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam are playing the lead roles in the famous television series Ishq Jalebi. You can visit the official website of Geo TV for more details. The tv series Ishq Jalebi airs on Geo TV on 09:30 PM.

The tv series Ishq Jalebi got a very positive response from the audience. The tv series Ishq Jalebi has received 9.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

