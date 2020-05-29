Karnataka Driver Scheme: Apply Online, Beneficiary List, Application Status

Seva Sindhu Auto Driver Rs. 5000 Application Form Apply Online in Karnataka Scheme for Auto Driver, Cab/ Taxi Driver, Barbers, Dhobi Apply Online, Check Status:

Karnataka Rs 5000 Driver Scheme Application Form | Karnataka Driver Scheme Apply Online | Auto-Rickshaw Drivers & Taxi Drivers For Covid-19 Scheme Application Status | Karnataka Driver Scheme Beneficiary List.

In this article, we are going to share with you all the details about the Karnataka Driver Scheme. The concerned authorities of the Karnataka government launched Karnataka Driver Scheme to help people. It is to help all the people who are suffering hard from the outburst of Coronavirus. Mostly, the scheme focusses on the people that the Coronavirus did strike more than all the relatively rich people.

If you do not know anything about the application procedure or other important details about the Karnataka Driver Scheme. Then you will surely not have to worry about it at all because we are going to provide you with all the essential detail about the scheme. So that you can be able to take the most benefits under this so helpful Karnataka Driver Scheme. Also, you can have the knowledge about the scheme and its benefits before you are going to be a part of it.

Rs. 5000 Karnataka Driver Scheme

The state government of Karnataka did declare on Wednesday that there will be the alleviation of Rs. 1,610 crores in order to help those people in need due to COVID-19 lockdown. So, The compensation money will make life easy for people who are in distress due to the outburst of Coronavirus. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa did announce that there will be a one-time compensation plan for the people of Rs. 5000. So Karnataka government authorities will carry help to ranchers, washermen, bloom producers, auto and cab drivers, MSMEs, enormous enterprises, servers, hairstylists, and building laborers. There was also an additional declaration by the administration of an 11 percent extract obligation climb which will now withstand the six percent in the financial plan.

Main Objective Of Karnataka Driver Scheme

As you know that the government of Karnataka did launch the Karnataka Driver Scheme recently, people are curious to know more about it. The main objective of the scheme that the authorities of Karnataka did announce is to provide financial aid to the people who find it so hard to get through the Coronavirus pandemic. People whom the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown crisis affect worstly will have the financial help. As per the announcement by the chief minister of Karnataka, all the poor farmers will be able to get the support and supplies amid this coronavirus lockdown. The government authorities will make sure that the poor farmers will surely live happily without any kind of financial problems.

Benefits of Karnataka Rs. 5000 Scheme

Well, if you want to be a part of the Karnataka Driver Scheme or apply for it then you should first have the knowledge about the benefits that it serves. There are so many benefits that the eligible applicants will be able to enjoy under the Karnataka Driver Scheme. So we have enlisted here some of the benefits of the Karnataka Driver Scheme. They are as follows:

There will be a monetary boost bundle worth Rs 1610 crore to be alleviated by the government authorities of Karnataka

The legislature didi choose to pay Rs 25,000 as a part of the bundle for each hectare up to a limit of one hectare

Sixty thousand washermen (dhobis) and 2,30,000 hairstylists will have the opportunity to receive a one-time compensation payment of Rs 5,000

7.75 lakh auto rickshaw and cab drivers will be receiving the compensation amount of Rs 5,000 as a one-time measure

The monthly electricity bill charges for MSMEs will be postponed for two months at most

Power purchasers will have motivators and concessions on the off chance that they cover the tab in time after considering all the things

A separate bundle of Rs 109 crore will be given to the Weavers for their advance waiver plans

54,000 handloom weavers in the state will surely get the compensation of Rs 2,000 each

There will be financial aid of Rs 5,000 to the 15.80 lakh fabricating laborers in the state as a one-time measure

Eligible Beneficiaries

Mostly, people who are struggling hard to earn a living due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown will get the compensation amount. The list of the candidates and professionals who will be eligible to apply for the Karnataka Driver Scheme are as follows.

Framers

Small and Medium Enterprises

Handloom

Weavers

Flower Growers,

Washermen

Barbers

Auto Driver

Cab Driver

Taxi Driver

Karnataka Driver Scheme Application Process

People who surely want to apply for the Karnataka Driver Scheme will need to read the application process carefully. You will just have to follow these simple steps in order to apply for the Karnataka Driver Rs. 5000 Scheme.

Visit the official website of Seva Sindhu

Click on the DISBURSEMENT OF CASH RELIEF TO AUTO-RICKSHAW DRIVERS & TAXI DRIVERS FOR COVID-19

Then, the Driver Registration form will appear

After filling in all the necessary details in the application form, you have to click on the “Submit” button

Take the print out of the same for further references

Application Status For Karnataka Driver Scheme

Visit the Seva Sindhu official website

Click on “Track Your Application Status” on the homepage

After entering the Application Reference Number, click on “Submit”

Karnataka Driver Scheme Beneficiary List

Visit the official website of Seva Sindhu

Locate the “Beneficiary List Option” on the homepage

After clicking on it, select all the desired options carefully

That’s all, the status of the beneficiary will appear on the screen

Frequently Asked Questions

We hope that you will now have all the essential details about the Karnataka Driver Scheme. You will surely have the knowledge about the benefits of the scheme, its application process, eligible candidates, and other information. But some people may have some doubts or questions in their minds. So we did gather some most frequently asked questions about the Karnataka Driver Scheme.

Who are the eligible beneficiaries under the Karnataka Driver 5000 Rs Scheme?

All the workers who are working on a daily wage or are depending on the natural causes will get the advantage of the Karnataka Driver Scheme. But mostly, farmers, auto and cab drivers, washermen, and other workers will be eligible for the compensation amount scheme.

Do you need to have a bank account to receive the compensation amount under the Karnataka Driver Scheme?

Yes, any beneficiary candidate will need to have a bank account in order to receive the compensation amount. It is because the compensation amount will be transferred to the bank account of the eligible applicant through Direct Benefit Transfer.