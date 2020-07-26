Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for revealing details of his privacy

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West apologized to his wife, television star Kim Kardashian, for revealing private details of her family in her first campaign act a week ago, local media reported Sunday.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for publicizing something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me. I want to tell Kim, I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me, “wrote the artist on her Twitter account this Saturday.

West staged a quirky rally in North Carolina last Sunday in which, asked about abortion, he began to cry as he remembered how his father wanted to terminate his mother’s pregnancy and said he thought of doing the same thing when Kardashian stayed pregnant with her first-born.

Thereafter, the rapper went through an alleged bipolar episode and for two days he wrote dozens of messages on his Twitter account that he later deleted, in which he said, among other things, that Kardashian had tried to “lock him up” with doctors and, finally, that he was trying to divorce her.

On Wednesday, Kardashian asked for “compassion and empathy” towards her husband’s mental health: “He is a brilliant and complicated person,” she described. (…) Those of us who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand that his words to Sometimes they don’t align with your intentions. “

According to the celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, West this week stayed on his Wyoming ranch and has avoided talking to his wife, who was staying with her four children in Los Angeles, but has received visits from various entertainment figures such as Justin Bieber. or Dave Chappelle.

West continues to speak on his social network and more recently commented that he can “beat” Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and that he is preparing an upcoming album that could be called Donda, in honor of his mother.

It is unclear what future the rapper’s presidential campaign may have, which until just a few weeks ago fervently supported Trump, because the registration period has already expired in half a dozen territories and the requirements are complicated in others.