Juvenile Justice Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Juvenile Justice is a South Korean television series. It has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Juvenile Justice includes crime and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Juvenile Justice.

Juvenile Justice Season 2:

In the series Juvenile Justice, a prickly judge who despises juvenile criminals comes to a juvenile court, and there she takes on a complex role in examining punishment for young offenders.

The series Juvenile Justice was created by Netflix. It was written by Kim Min-seok and was directed by Hong Jong-chan.

The series Juvenile Justice stars Kim Hye-soo, Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, and Lee Jung-eun. It was made under Gill Pictures and GTist. Netflix distributed the series, Juvenile Justice.

Juvenile Justice Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes. There is no update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Juvenile Justice. It seems that it will also include the same number of episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Juvenile Justice has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series Juvenile Justice has been confirmed or not.

Juvenile Justice Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

Juvenile Justice Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed because there is a massive chance of the confirmation of Juvenile Justice Season 2.

We expect that Juvenile Justice Season 2 will soon be announced by Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Juvenile Justice, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Juvenile Justice Season 2 below.

Kim Hye-soo as Shim Eun-seok Kim Mu-yeol as Cha Tae-joo Lee Sung-min as Kang Won-joong Lee Jung-eun as Na Geun-hee Lee Yeon as Beak Seung-woo Hwang Hyeon-jeong as Han Ye-eun Jo Mi-nyeo as Woo Seol-ah Shim Dal-gi as Seo Yu-ri Song Deok-ho as Kwak Do-seok Kim Do-gun as Seo Dong-gyun Kim Bo-young as Choi Young-na Kim Jun-ho as Kang Shin-woo Lee Bom Lee Seok-hyung as Lee Nam-kyung Kim Gyun-ha as Baek Do-hyun Song Duk-ho Kim Chan-hyung as Ji-hoo’s biological father Park Bo-kyung as Ji Hoo’s mother Kim Do-geon Jang Dae-woong Park Ji-yeon as Woo Soo-mi Lee Sang-hee as Joo Young-sil Yeom Hye-ran as Oh Seon-ja Jung Yi-soo as Kim Ah-reum Yoon Seo-ah as Go Hye-rim

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Juvenile Justice.

Juvenile Justice Season 1 Review:

Juvenile Justice Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that Juvenile Justice Season 2 will also receive a very positive response from the audience if it announces.

At the end of the first season of the series Juvenile Justice, we have seen Eun-seok’s unorthodox methods in dealing with the suspected accomplice ruffle feathers.

After that, contradictory accusations fly in a heated trial. On the other hand, the search for the truth behind the injuries of teenagers results in pain as well as hidden revelations.

In between that, the case gets personal for Tae-Ju. After that, a troubling call puts a youth counseling instructor under the microscope of the judge. Later, the girls inside her recovery home suddenly back up the claims.

On the other side, students from privileged backgrounds got caught in a scandal that attracts national attention.

Later, Kang Won-Jung hides a career-sabotaging secret. After that, Eun-Seok expects Won-Jung to do the right thing only, and also pushes back against his actions in court.

At the time when he demands hard evidence, she tries to dig in deeper. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that Juvenile Justice Season 2 will start where the first season left off. It is because there is less chance of a fresh start to the series Juvenile Justice.

If we get any update or news about the second season of the series Juvenile Justice, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Juvenile Justice Season 2 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

If anyone wants to watch a gritty, legal drama, give #JuvenileJustice a chance!! One the best dramas I’ve watched in the last two years #kdramatwt pic.twitter.com/Phx3ep0N4S — Awkward Millenial (@Milleni1Awkward) March 30, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Juvenile Justice in early 2023 or mid-2023. Maybe it will be released on Netflix.

Juvenile Justice Season 1 was released on 25th February 2022 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Juvenile Justice, we will update it here.

Juvenile Justice Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Juvenile Justice Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Juvenile Justice Season 2.

Find the official trailer of the series Juvenile Justice below. It was released by Netflix on 9th February 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Juvenile Justice?

The series Juvenile Justice is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. It seems that Juvenile Justice Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix if it announces.

All episodes of the series Juvenile Justice are available to watch on Netflix. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Juvenile Justice?

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Juvenile Justice. We expect that the second season of the series Juvenile Justice will also include a total of ten episodes if it announces. Let’s see what happens next.

