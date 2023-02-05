Undone Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Undone is an American adult animated television series. The series Undone includes comedy-drama, fantasy, mystery, and psychological drama.

The series Undone has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 2:

The series Undone follows the story of a woman who finds she has a new relationship with time after surviving a car accident that almost killed her.

The series Undone was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy. It stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay, Daveed Diggs, and Bob Odenkirk.

The series Undone was written by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, Lauren Otero, Carmiel Banasky, Elijah Aron, Joanna Calo, Gonzalo Cordova, Patrick Metcalf, Mehar Sethi, and April Shih. It was directed by Hisko Hulsing.

The first season of the series Undone includes a total of eight episodes titled The Crash, The Hospital, Handheld Blackjack, Moving the Keys, Alone in This – You Have Me, Prayers and Visions, The Wedding, and That Halloween Night.

We expect that the second season of the series Undone will also include a total of eight episodes like the first season. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Undone, we will update it here.

The series Undone was executively produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta.

The length of each episode of the series Undone ranges from 22 to 24 minutes. It was made under The Tornate Company, Amazon Studios, Boxer vs. Raptor, Submarine, Amsterdam, and Hive House Project.

Amazon Studios distributed the series Undone. The series Undone has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Undone has been announced or canceled.

Undone Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Undone Season 2 has been officially announced. Amazon renewed the series Undone for a second season in November 2019.

So, it is officially confirmed that the second season of the series Undone will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Undone Season 2 was announced by Amazon Prime Video on 21st November 2019. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Undone, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Undone Season 2 below.

Rosa Salazar as Alma Winograd-Diaz Angelique Cabral as Becca Winograd-Diaz Constance Marie as Camila Diaz Siddharth Dhananjay as Sam Daveed Diggs as Tunde Bob Odenkirk as Jacob Winograd Kevin Bigley as Reed Hollingsworth John Corbett as Layton Hollingsworth Jeanne Tripplehorn as Beth Hollingsworth Sheila Vand as Farnaz Tyler Posey as Father Miguel Brad Hall as Charlie Nicholas Gonzalez as Tomas Ana Ortiz as Tia Monse Kristalyn Ibarra as Three-Year-Old Alma Renee Victor as Abuelita Fabiola Luzer Twersky as Zusman Issabela Merrall as Rosa Celia Romi Dias as Housemother Dean Barlage as Other Officer Santiago Cabrera as Padre Reyes Keiko Agena as Nancy

Let’s check the review of the first season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 1 Review:

Undone Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. We expect that Undone Season 2 will also receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Undone, we have seen that Jacob makes the decision to possess his past self in an effort to change the past as well as promises to meet Alma at a pyramid in Mexico at the time when the timelines realign.

In the present, Camila, as well as Sam, try to convince Alma that she is schizophrenic as was her father. After that, Alma breaks up with Sam, goes to Mexico, and spends the night at the pyramid waiting for Jacob.

Later, she gets joined by Becca whose marriage to Reed has fallen apart. After that, by morning, Jacob has failed to appear, causing Alma to doubt herself.

After Becca leaves, and also the sun rises over the pyramid, Alma gets shocked by something that she sees. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Undone will be continued in the second season of the series Undone.

If we get any update or news about the story of the second season of the series Undone, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 2 Release Date:

Undone Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on 29th April 2022. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Your perception of the world is about to change. Our new animated series #Undone is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/kaobzk596g — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 13, 2019

The first season of the series Undone was released on 13th September 2019 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Undone, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Undone.

Undone Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Undone Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Undone. It was released by Prime Video on 28th July 2019. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Undone?

The series Undone is available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series Undone will also be released on Amazon Prime Video.

All episodes of the first season of the series Undone are now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes of Undone Are There?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series Undone. We expect that the second season of the series Undone will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.