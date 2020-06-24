Jump Rope Challenge: This is the new free game for the Switch

Nintendo



Nintendo surprisingly published on the Nintendo Switch online store the Jump Rope Challenge, a new completely free game.

The game, which is now available for download, has a very simple mechanic: jump rope. For the game to detect that you are jumping you must have both Joy-Con in your hands as if it were a rope. As explained by Nintendo on its Twitter account, this simple but entertaining title is the work of a small group of developers, who created it from home with “the intention of encouraging users to stay active” during the confinement derived from the coronavirus.

In Jump Rope Challenge you will put yourself in the shoes of an animated bunny and you will only have to jump. The game will time how many jumps you take and in what time. If you can’t (or don’t want to jump) you can also shake your knees and besides, you can play with another person at the same time, you just have to hold each one in one hand. The objective to win the game is to reach 100 jumps in a row.

Nintendo and its modular console, Switch, have been a great success during the months of confinement by COVID-19. Console sales doubled in March 2020 compared to the same month last year and its pretend play, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, was one of the best sellers in the United States during the first quarter of 2020.

