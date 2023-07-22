Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Power Book II: Ghost is one of the spin-off series, or we can also call it a Sequel of one of the American series Power, which Courtney A. Kemp created. It is one of those series that gained popularity as and when the season was released, and hence the makers have successfully released season 3 recently on 17th March 2023, consisting of 10 episodes. The makers already shared the happy news with their fans regarding the happening of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4. So, now let’s wait for a few more months to know the actual release date of season 4.

Till that duration, please read our article carefully, as here we have shared all the vital information about Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, including its IMDb rating that is 7.4 out of 10, release date, storyline, etc.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Release Date:

We all are very well aware of the popularity of the Power Book II: Ghost series. And, also we know that the fans are always ready to see everything about Power Book II: Ghost updates. So, here we already have the good news for all those Power Book II: Ghost Series fans related to the upcoming season.

As on January 2023, even before releasing Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, the makers already shared the news to all the fans that they had already decided on the renewal of the series for its season 4 and whose shooting will take place after releasing the season 3. Season 4 of the series will be released by the mid of 2024 because of its ongoing production.

Power Book II: Ghost Series Storyline Overview:

Power Book II: Ghost is about an American Crime Drama series Courtney A. Kemp created. The series is about a character named Tariq, who is steering his new life, where he wants to protect his family from new challenges. Along with that, he is also suffering a cutthroat competition against the Tejada family.

But, as the series progresses, we see that many other complicated situations surround Tariq, as he wants to adjust his criminal activities, education, love, and family.

Now, we all must wait a few more months to know how Tariq balances out all those activities by handling every situation single-handedly.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Expected Storyline:

It is obvious that Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 starts with the scenes where Season 3 concluded. Also, Tariq plans to expand his criminal empire and protect his family against new challenges.

Also, the viewers may get to see new faces, who all play the role of opponents of Tariq in season 4.

No one did it quite like Saxe… #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/QDNmEVSb24 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) May 31, 2023

In a nutshell, Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 is new and far different from the audience’s expectations. So guys, prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost Season 4.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Cast Member:

Power Book II: Ghost is one of the series with a great cast members team, who all played excellent roles in all three seasons. Not only that, but the makers have yet to make any significant changes to the list of members, which is also one of the reasons behind the success of Power Book II: Ghost Series.

But, for now, as the production work of Power Book II: Ghost is still ongoing, we are not having the exact list of cast members, so here we have shared a few famous personalities who will play a crucial role in the Power Book II: Upcoming Ghost season 4.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Melanie Liburd as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram

Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin

Method Man as Davis MacLean

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston

Justin Marcel McManus as Jabari Reynolds

Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross

Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington

Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.

David Walton as Lucas Weston

Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada

Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate

Daniel Sunjata as Dante “Mecca” Spears

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Sr.

Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales

Moriah Brown as Keke Travis

Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Benett

Monique Curnen as NYPD Sergeant Blanca Rodriguez

Debbi Morgan as Estelle Green

Paris Morgan as Yasmine St. Patrick

Mark Feuerstein as Steven Ott

Sung Kang as John Mak

Sherri Saum as Paula Matarazzo

Lightskin Keisha as BruShandria Carmichael

Cory Jeacoma as Trace Weston

Bradley Gibson as Everett Neal

Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi

Michael J. Ferguson as Francis “2-Bit” Johnson

Jeff Hephner as Kevin Whitman

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Ron Samuel Jenkins, aka RSJ

Petey McGee as Salim Ashe Freeman

Caroline Chikezie as Noma

Erik Hernandez as Gordo Castillo

Glynn Turman as Gabriel

Mattea Confroti as Elisa Marie Proctor

Angel Reda as Nicole Weston

Other than this, there might be a possibility of introducing some new faces too in Power Book II: Ghost Season 4. So, let’s see who will come back and who will be a new member of the Power Book II: Ghost Season 4.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 List of Episodes:

Now, if we talk about the list of episodes of the Power Book II: Ghost series, it is easy to predict because all three previous seasons have ten episodes each. So, Power Book II: Ghost, whose production work is still ongoing, will be a ten-episode season.

But, as we do not have any title names or further information, we are here to share the list of episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. So enjoy watching the previous ten episodes till the new one is released.

Episode 01: “Your Perception, Your Reality”

Episode 02: “Need Vs. Greed”

Episode 03: “Human Capital”

Episode 04: “The Land of Opportunity”

Episode 05: “No More Second Chances”

Careful y'all, bootleg Monet is out in the streets. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/VlHjBqKwp0 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) June 1, 2023

Episode 06: “Land of Lies”

Episode 07: “Deal or No Deal”

Episode 08: “Sacrifice”

Episode 09: “A Last Gift”

Episode 10: “Divided We Stand”

Where to Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 4?

So, viewers who cannot control their excitement to know every latest update about Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 can go to their official streaming platform, Starz, and check out every latest production update about Power Book II: Ghost Season 4.

And, if you have missed out on watching any episodes of Power Book II: Ghost Series, then go to its official streaming OTT Platform, that is on Starz, where all 30 episodes of Power Book II: Ghost are available.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Trailer:

At the present moment, we are unable to share any video or teaser of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 because of incomplete production work, but once it is over, we will surely update the trailer for the same.

Until then, you guys can enjoy re-looking the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 trailer, already linked above.

Bottom Lines:

Power Book II: Ghost Series is many’s favorites, mainly because of the plot the creators have created and the efforts of cinematographers, which got high appreciation from their fans. And, also the audiences loved the story of the recently released season of Power Book II: Ghost, which increased their eagerness to know everything about Power Book II: Ghost Season 4.

So, this article specifically covers all the latest information about Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, including its release date, list of episodes, cast members, and much more.

Thus, after reading this article, we hope you get all the relevant information about the series you are looking at.