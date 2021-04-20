Atrangi Re Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a romantic drama movie. It is a much-awaited movie. The film Atrangi Re was about to release on 14th February 2021, but it was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the filming of the film Atrangi Re was pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s get the complete detail about the film Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re:

The film Atrangi Re includes romance and drama. It was officially announced on 30th January 2020. The shooting of the film Atrangi Re was started on 1st March 2020 in Lucknow.

It was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the shooting of the film Atrangi Re was resumed in July 2020. The entire shooting of the film Atrangi Re was completed on 27th March 2021.

The soundtrack in the film Atrangi Re was composed by A. R. Rahman. It was recorded in 2020 and was released in 2021.

The album was made under several studios, including Panchathan Record Inn and AM Studios, Chennai, and A. R. Studios, Mumbai.

It is available in Hindi and the Tamil language. It was labeled under T-Series.

Aanand L. Rai directed the film Atrangi Re, and it was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aruna Bhatia, Himanshu Sharma, and Aanand L. Rai.

Himanshu Sharma wrote the film Atrangi Re. A. R. Rahman gave the music in the film Atrangi Re. Pankaj Kumar did the cinematography of the film Atrangi Re, and Hemal Kothari edited it.

The film Atrangi Re was made under three production houses; T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Let’s talk about the release date of the film Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re Release Date:

The film Atrangi Re will be released on 6th August 2021. Let’s see the cast of the film Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re Cast:

Dhanush as Danish Sara Ali Khan Akshay Kumar as Shaukat Ali Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Let’s talk about the trailer of the upcoming movie Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re Trailer:

The official trailer of the film Atrangi Re is not released yet, but the announcement video of the film Atrangi Re was released on 30th January 2020 by T-Series. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.