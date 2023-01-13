Sam Wilson a.k.a. The Falcon Taking on the Lead Role in Captain America 4

Looks like Sam Wilson – The Falcon taking it up a notch by taking the lead role in the upcoming Captain America 4. Since the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the role was widely appreciated. There are fans who want to see more of Sam Wilson. It might be one of the reasons why he is getting the lead in the movie.

Director Broke the Big News

The Captain America: New World Order is being directed by talented director Julius Onah. During the D23 Expo, he shared some amazing news for Marvel Fans. He discussed how Sam will be leading the movie by taking on new challenges and fighting against evil.

#D23Expo got to hear from the cast of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order: https://t.co/EKLqh0GAb9 pic.twitter.com/6j26T8F1gW — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) September 11, 2022

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson as The Falcon

Since the very beginning, Anthony Mackie has been playing the role of Sam Wilson who then came out as The Falcon following the fighting scenes. Initially, he joined Captain America in his fight against enemies and gradually he became the Falcon.

His very first appearance was during Captain America: The Winter Soldier which came out in 2014. Later on, He starred in a mini-series titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

His other noticeable works include Detroit, The Hate U Give, The Banker, Synchronic, HBO film All the Way, and Netflix series ALtered Caron. All these and many more roles which he portrayed have been appreciated by fans from all over the world.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Ob1VsZfClQ — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) July 24, 2022

Other Cast Members

Along with Anthony, we will also get to see Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley. Along with them, there will be Tim Blake Nelson playing Samuel Stern. We are also going to get some debut roles including Sabra played by Shira Haas.

Congratulations to Malcolm Spellman and the team behind Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for their #NAACPImageAwards nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/UfKlqvJlmV — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) January 18, 2022

Captain America: New World Order Release Date

The next Captain America movie is far away and fans will have to wait a bit until the release. The scheduled release date is 3rd May 2024. It is going to take at least a year and a few more months.