John Krasinski reunited the cast of Hamilton on his YouTube show

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

After surprising last week with the debut of his new show on YouTube Some Good News, actor and director John Krasinski reunited the original cast of the musical Hamilton, along with its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, through a group call on Zoom to animate the second episode of their newly created show.

Krasinski also had other special guests in Some Good News: his wife, actress Emily Blunt, who approached the camera to greet viewers; and actor Robert De Niro, who gave the weather report. Here you can watch episode 2 of the show.

In his first episode, Krasinski arranged a reunion with Steve Carell, his co-star on the series. The Office (2005-2013).

The YouTube show is called Some Good News and was released by Krasinski – also recognized for directing the movies A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part 2– with the intention of promoting positive news that happens in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The description of Some Good News on YouTube notes: “John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world, including an interview with Steve Carell on the 15th anniversary of The Office as well as John’s new hero, Coco. ”

Krasinski and Carell chatted via online, each in their respective homes, as corresponds to the norms of social distancing in force in the United States. Both actors recalled anecdotes from the recording of the show.

The theme of a possible gathering of the entire cast of The Office It also came up in the conversation: “I know everyone is talking about a meeting. Hopefully one day we can meet as people. And we can all just say hello,” added Krasinski.

The new movie directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part 2, he saw postponed until further notice its original release on March 8, 2020.

Writing Note: This note was updated on Monday, April 6, 2020, to add information from the second episode of the John Krasinski online show.

The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos