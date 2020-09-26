Jeevan Praman Patra Online: Download Digital Life Certificate

The pension is an essential thing for pensioners. Their whole life depends on the pension that is available from the government. The pension is the most important thing for any serviceman. Here, the government is coming up with a new scheme which will easier the process of getting a pension from the government.

To smooth the process of pension, the government will give all the pensioners a digital life certificate. Also, the government has launched a Jeevan Praman Patra for the pensioners. In this article, we will provide you with all the information on the Jeevan Praman Patra and Digital life certificate for the pensioners.

About New digital life certificate:

The process of availing this type of certificate will make easy the process of getting a pension as many government servants are being retired every year. However, the government is giving every month pension to the retired government servants. The government has total data of pensioners.

Every month, the state government and central government are providing the pension facilities to the retired person. However, the amount of pension is not equal to their salary during service.

If you or your father/mother were doing government jobs and now they are retired, then you can take advantage of this scheme. The person who is serving as a government servant can take advantage of a digital life certificate.

Benefits of the Digital life certificate:

The government has launched this digital life certificate so that the government pensioners can get the advantage of this scheme. However, there are many provisions in the scheme to check the eligibility of the scheme.

Yet, If you are eligible and you are thinking of taking advantage of this scheme, then you should know about the benefits of this scheme. We will give you the information about the benefits of the digital life certificate, and it may encourage you to take advantage of the digital life certificate.

During reading the article, you think that at what place we can get this certificate. Here is the answer. You can generate your certificate at your home also.

To generate the certificate at your home or anywhere, you should keep windows and android based devices with you. Internet facilities are mandatory. The STQC certified biometric device is also necessary for generating the digital life certificate.

Auto SMS will be generated on the pensioners for according to DLC.

Then you can auto-transfer the DLC into the pension disbursing agency.

When you process further, then the system will send and an SMS whenever your pension is credited on your account.

Eligibility Criteria of the Digital life certificate:

As we all know, every government scheme has some criteria that every citizen has to follow to take advantage of the scheme. The government has set the requirements for the easy implementation of the scheme.

However, the digital life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra applies to the pensioner’s community of society. But there are some provisions that each pensioner has to follow, and if they do not follow, then the benefits will not be given to those.

The pensioner or the applicant can only apply for the digital life certificate if they have the Aadhaar Number.

Having a mobile phone and a permanent mobile is also necessary for the scheme.

The pensioner has to link their Aadhaar number with the pension disbursing agency. These provisions every pensioner has to complete before applying for e scheme.

The government has made an application named Jeevan Praman Patra. Users can download the application on the play store. The user has to open the play store and search the name of the application on the play store. With the help of this, the pensioners can download the digital life certificate.