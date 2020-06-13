JEE Mains 2020 Syllabus Exam Pattern www.jeemain.nic.in – Exam date – JEE Mains Result 2020:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared the notification of the JEE Mains 2020 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Exam date & JEE Mains Result 2020 on the official site www.jeemain.nic.in. So the students can download the exam syllabus on the official site. The Joint Entrance Examination conduct for those students who get admissions in the Engineering and Agriculture courses. This Joint Entrance Exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The Joint Entrance Exam is carried out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This is the National Level examination. This examination will be conducted for the Under Graduate courses to get admissions in reputed institutions and universities. Students can download the exam syllabus on to the official site. The exam syllabus conducted in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020:

Here the Joint Entrance Exam Syllabus is available on the official site. This exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Now the exam syllabus and exam pattern are available. So the candidates download it from the official site. This JEE Mains exam is conducted by the CBSE Board every year, and there were a large number of candidates are appeared for this JEE Mains examination. The candidates download the previous year question paper also in the pdf format to get more idea about the examination. And get a big score in the examination for getting admissions in the reputed institute.

Students can show below to get more information about the JEE Main 2020.

Name of the Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education Behalf of the Examination: Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 (JEE Main 2020) Exam Level: This is Under the Graduate examination. Exam Type: This is the National Level Examination. Post Category: JEE Main 2020 Exam Syllabus & Exam Pattern

JEE Main Exam Syllabus 2020:

The JEE Main examination do the written test for two paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 : Paper 1 is for B.E. / B.Tech consist of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. All questions are objective types. This is a pen & paper and computer-based examination. The exam time duration will be 3 hours.

: Paper 1 is for B.E. / B.Tech consist of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. All questions are objective types. This is a pen & paper and computer-based examination. The exam time duration will be 3 hours. Paper 2 : Paper 2 is conducted for B. Arch. / B. Planning consists of the subjects of Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test. This paper is conduct in offline. The total exam duration will be 3 hours.

How to download JEE Main 2020 Exam Syllabus?

First candidates visit the official site jeemain.nic.in. Then on the homepage search the link “JEE Main 2020 Exam Syllabus” and click on that. Now download the syllabus in the pdf format. Take a print out for future use.

JEE Main Check

Official Site: www.jeemain.nic.in