Jay-Z team seeks justice against police

Singer Jay-Z and his social justice group will seek the firing of a Wisconsin Police Officer and have him charged with the murders of three black men, according to a broadcast announcement picked up by TMZ.

ROC, the group of singer Beyoncé’s husband, published their announcement Thursday in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in which they demand immediate prosecution by police officer Joseph Mensah, who allegedly shot and killed three colored men in a span of time. of five years.

The report, which itself is an open letter to Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, questioning how many more people must be killed by Officer Mensah.

The letter indicates that the police had a total disregard for the lives of the victims, from whom he gave their names: Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson. Mensah reportedly shot eight times to assassinate Gonzales in 2015; unloaded six bullets to kill Anderson in 2016; and shot Cole five times last February, despite the man yelling at him that he was not carrying weapons.

There are cameras that captured the latest incident in which Cole, a 17-year-old boy, lost his life, although the recordings do not clearly reveal how things happened. The Empire State of Mind interpreter’s team letter also questioned the failure of the Wauwatosa Police for not requiring body cameras from their officers to preserve the video evidence.

To aid his argument that Mensah is a dangerous officer, ROC also mentions in the text that there had been no fatal shootings by the Police department before the man joined his forces in 2015.