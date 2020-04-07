James King Dies: Former ‘My 600-lb. Life’ Subject Was 49

James King, whose story was instructed in a 2017 episode of the TLC docuseries My 600-lb. Life, has died. He was 49. King died April three at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville. No reason for dying was revealed, however King had quite a few well being points.

King was profiled in a Season 5 episode of My 600-lb. Life, that aired in March 2017. With King weighing in at almost 800 kilos, the episode centered on his makes an attempt to get all the way down to 600 so he may have probably life-saving gastric bypass surgical procedure. He made some return visits to the present, in the end topping 840 kilos in 2018.

TLC posted a tribute to King on Twitter at present: “TLC was deeply saddened by the lack of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our ideas and prayers are together with his household at this troublesome time.”

King was born on June 2, 1970, in Paducah, KY. He and his brother had been raised by their father; King stated on the present, “I solely noticed my mom 3 times throughout my childhood, and she or he was drunk each time, so my dad took care of us.” He later reconnected together with his mom, “and I felt that one thing that had been lacking from my life wasn’t lacking as a lot anymore.”

However his mom died a number of months later. Whereas he was attending her funeral, he stated, “We received a cellphone name that our household house had burned down, and I misplaced nearly the whole lot I had in a single day.” He melancholy grew to become so dangerous, he stated, that he couldn’t even go to high school: “It looks as if all I wished to do was eat.”

King is survived by his spouse, Lisa; father, Donald; a brother, Donald; 4 daughters and two sons; and 19 grandchildren.

Funeral preparations are being stored personal, based on Milner & Orr Funeral Residence.