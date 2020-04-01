NEWS

J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Online Hub For Kids, Teachers & Fans

April 1, 2020
J.Okay. Rowling has launched an internet Harry Potter hub for teenagers, households and followers to faucet into through the coronavirus lockdown.

In keeping with the positioning, the hub will embody “particular contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft movies (train your mates how to attract a Niffler!), enjoyable articles, quizzes, puzzles and many extra for first-time readers, in addition to these already conversant in the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Allure on boredom!”

Rowling mentioned on Twitter as we speak, “Dad and mom, academics and carers working to maintain youngsters amused and whereas we’re on lockdown may want a little bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

Some content material is free, different content material sign-posted by the positioning is paid for.

