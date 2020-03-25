NEWS

Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

March 25, 2020
Members of firefighters placed on defending face masks, amid fear of coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), as they disinfect a municipality establishing, ahead of the Iranian New 12 months Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. WANA (West Asia Info Firm)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(1) – An Iranian effectively being ministry official talked about on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died so faraway from the new coronavirus in Iran, with 143 deaths recorded beforehand 24 hours.

The entire number of people contaminated with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

