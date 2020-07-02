IPhone 12 would be available in September, but in few units

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Apple will begin mass production of the iPhone 12 in July, according to DigiTimes.

The report from the Asian environment suggests that production will begin but not at the full capacity of Asian manufacturers, suggesting that Apple wants to supply the warehouses in advance of a limited number of units.

The start of manufacturing, says the trusted site 9to5Mac, may mean that the iPhone 12 will be announced in September but there would be few units for sale. If true, Apple would announce the iPhone 12 in the usual month.

9to5Mac says that there are two other possible scenarios: an event also in September but with the availability of only some models; or the possibility that Apple chooses to delay the launch to October but having more units available for sale.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

The launch of the iPhone 12 painted for one without setbacks, but the coronavirus hit Apple – and other companies and industries – affecting component manufacturing, Apple employee trips to China for quality review and testing, and the possibility that the event, possibly to be held between September and November, is an Internet broadcast and not an event at the colossal Apple Park.

