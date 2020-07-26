IPad Pro with Magic Keyboard weighs more than MacBook Air

Apple



He iPad Pro It already has an official keyboard that –at last– includes a trackpad, but it may not be as portable as before.

Readers of the MacRumors site who have already received the new Magic Keyboard noticed the impressive weight gain when the new keyboard is connected to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both products, according to the tests of the first users, have a weight of 1.36 kilos.

The chubby Magic Keyboard next to the iPad Pro exceeds the weight of 1.29 kilos that has the MacBook Air, taking away a few points from the iPad Pro in terms of being a more portable option than the laptop lighter Apple.

The MacBook Air, which obviously already includes a full keyboard and a good-sized trackpad, has its base price of $ 999. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a base price of $ 999 and not to mention that you must add the $ 349 that the Magic Keyboard costs.

Buying the new iPad Pro and its keyboard means paying at least $ 300 more than if you buy a MacBook Air in its entry configuration. And this without considering that the Air is not as versatile as an iPad, but at least it can be more functional in terms of access to complete applications and compatibility with other services and products.

These photos were taken with an iPhone XS – and edited on an iPad Pro To see photos