iOS shows evidence of Apple’s first subscription package: report

Apple



Apple is about to launch a single subscription to group several of its payment services.

The code for the first beta of iOS 13.5.5 shows internal files with references to something called “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription”, according to 9to5Mac. These files would be related to Apple’s subscription management system, so it could be a future subscription system that brings together several of its services, perhaps at a cheaper price than individual subscriptions.

If 9to5Mac’s discovery is true, a single subscription could be released for Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage. Apple currently offers users a monthly subscription for each of these services for which subscribers must pay $ 10 for Apple Music, $ 10 for News Plus, and $ 4.99 for Apple TV Plus. These prices may vary if the subscription is for students or for a family.

At the moment, Apple has not confirmed this information, although it has signed new agreements for Apple Music with several record companies this year that do not include an agreement to link Apple Music with other services.

Apple does not comment on reports or leaks.

