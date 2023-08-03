In the Dark Season 5 Release Date, Plot Summary, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Fans of In The Dark crime-thriller series may be disappointed after learning that the makers have canceled the show for a fifth season. This American crime-thriller-packed drama series has received tons of appreciation from the worldwide audience, but now the showrunners have decided not to release a fifth season ahead.

Now, if we look at the show’s popularity, In The Dark series has gathered commendable 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you’re fond of crime-thriller drama series and have already watched the shows like Criminal Minds, then In The Dark can be your following binge-watch material. Here we have provided the renewal status, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for In The Dark Season 5.

In the Dark Season 5 Release Date

Corinne Kingsbury’s In The Dark is an American crime-thriller drama series. As of 2023, the show runs for four seasons from April 14, 2019, to September 5, 2022, and fans are now expecting the show’s renewal for a fifth season. Millions of fans wonder whether there will be a next season.

Unfortunately, it’s been over six months since the showrunners concluded the fourth season, but fans have yet to receive any significant updates for In The Dark Season 5.

According to some sources, In The Dark series has been canceled for the fifth season. So, for now, fans have to be satisfied with four seasons of In The Dark series. Still, if there is a fifth season for this crime-thriller series, we won’t get it in the near future. It may be released in mid-2024.

In the Dark Series Plot Summary – Spoilers Ahead

Corinne Kingsbury’s 2019 release, In The Dark, is a complete set of crime, action, and thriller storylines. With many twists, turns, and unexpected events, the show has received millions of fans from around the globe.



The plot of In The Dark drama series starts with Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld). When she was young, Murphy lost her eyesight due to retinitis pigmentosa. As she grew up with time, her blindness, introverted nature, and her own harmful habits made her a person that no one wants to interact.

Not only that, but Murphy’s social circle also combines only two friends, Jess Damon (Brooke Markham) and Tyson Parker (Thamela Mpumlwana).

As the story progresses, Murphy’s life stumbles upon an unexpected event that she associates with random criminal activities. And thus, the plot of In The Dark series became so interesting that viewers couldn’t move their eyes for a while.

All four In The Dark series seasons bring much crime-thriller, suspense, and mystery. Apart from the lead characters, we have also been introduced to Dean Riley (Rich Sommer), a Chicago-based detective, Max Parish (Casey Deidrick), a food truck owner, and Joy Mason (Kathleen York), who happens to be Murphy’s mother and the co-owner of Guiding Hope.

In the Dark Season 5 Cast Members List

As we all know, a successful show also provides stardom to featured actors and actresses. Similarly, the star cast of In The Dark Seasons 1 to 4 has also received much love and respect from the audience. But fans are still looking for a fifth season for the series as the makers have yet to plan a fifth season for the series.

However, we have highlighted a complete list of In The Dark series cast members here.

Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason

Casey Deidrick as Max Parish

Brooke Markham as Jess Damon

Rich Sommer as Dean Riley

Keston John as Darnell James

Derek Webster as Hank Mason

Thamela Mpumlwana as Tyson Parker

Morgan Krantz as Felix Bell

Kathleen York as Joy Mason

Marianne Rendon as Leslie Bell

Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens

Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace

Levi and Trip as Pretzel

Saycon Sengbloh as Jules Becker

Calle Walton as Chloe Riley

Humberly Gonzalez as Vanessa

Leslie Silva as Rhonda Parker

Nicki Micheaux as Nia Bailey

Sammy Azero as Wesley Moreno

Lindsey Broad as Chelsea

Ana Ayora as Det. Sarah Barnes

Cortni Vaughn Joyner as Sam

Natalie Liconti as Sterling Fuller

Chris Perfetti as Ben

Dewshane Williams as Trey

Aris Tyros as Beau

Maurice Compte as Josiah

Kimberly Laferriere as Lauren

In the Dark Season 5 Episode Title List

As the show has been canceled for the fifth season, there are no significant updates for the forthcoming In The Dark seasons.

However, we have added a complete list of In The Dark Season 4 episode titles. It will help you to binge-watch all the episodes of the fourth installment of In The Dark series.

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 01 – Bail’s in Your Court

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 02 – No Cane Do

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 03 – If Books Could Kill

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 04 – Hard Pill to Swallow

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 05 – The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part One

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 06 – The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part Two

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 07 – C.I. Was Right

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 08 – Tequila Mockingbird

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 09 – Center of Gravity

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 10 – No Time to Spare

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 11 – The Deep End

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 12 – Going Up

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 13 – Please Shine Down on Me

Where To Watch In the Dark Season 5?

In the Dark is the complete package of crime, action, thriller, and mystery drama. As of now, the showrunners have dropped four seasons of this show, so now you imagine the show’s popularity. Not only that, but the audience has also praised cast members’ performances and screenwriting of In The Dark series.

Murphy's found a purpose. Stream the series finale of #InTheDark free only on The CW: https://t.co/YPIDYTBp0K pic.twitter.com/vV5ve2I6Tj — In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) September 15, 2022

However, if you haven’t watched this tremendous crime-thriller drama series’s earlier season, head to the CW networks and binge-watch all the episodes of In The Dark Seasons 1 to 4. Apart from the CW Networks, you can also watch the show on various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In In the Dark Season 5?

Last September 13, 2023, the makers dropped the last episode of In The Dark Season 4, and it’s been more than half a year, but unfortunately, fans have not received positive news regarding the show’s renewal for the fifth season.



In addition to that, In The Dark crime-thriller drama series was canceled on the CW networks due to a merger with Discovery Networks. So their fans now have to settle with four seasons of this thriller drama series.

However, if there is a spin-off season, we can expect makers to release thirteen episodes for the upcoming season. But nothing has been confirmed right now. We will update you with the latest information once we get the official confirmation from the makers’ side.

In the Dark Season 5 Makers Team

Corinne Kingsbury is the creator and developer of USA’s one of the most thriller and crime drama series, In The Dark. As of now, makers have launched four seasons of In The Dark series, and there will be no other seasons for the show.

Will Murphy get her revenge? Stream the series finale of #InTheDark free only on The CW: https://t.co/YPIDYTARbc #IntoTheLight pic.twitter.com/fCq3cIy1JG — In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) September 8, 2022

Apart from that, Corinne Kingsbury has also served as the show’s executive producer along with Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicky Weinstock, Michael Showalter, and many others.

In the Dark series has also earned appreciation for the beautiful cinematography, and the credits go to experienced cinematographers like Brian Burgoyne, Onno Weeda, and Bradford Lipson.

In the Dark Season 5 Latest Updates 2023

In the Dark is an American crime-thriller drama series that has received many positive responses from viewers and critics. In addition to that, the show was produced by well-known American screenwriter and producer Corinne Kingsbury.

Can Murphy get even? The series finale of #InTheDark airs at 9/8c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! pic.twitter.com/xbLV8jeNVD — In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) September 5, 2022

The show runs for four seasons, and fans await the fifth installment. But we feel sorry to write this, and the show has been canceled for the fifth installment. Right now, fans have to wait for a more significant announcement from the makers. Otherwise, we must settle with the four seasons of In The Dark series. What do you think about the cancelation of In The Dark Series? Let us know in the comment section.

In the Dark Season 5 Trailer Release

Since the showrunners released the last episode of In The Dark Season 4 on September 13, 2022, fans anxiously await the fifth installment. Fans may get disappointed after knowing that makers will not release further seasons for In The Dark series.

Unfortunately, the show has been canceled on the CW networks, and therefore, no official trailer has been released for the fifth season of In The Dark series. However, you can watch those mentioned above In The Dark Season 4 official trailer.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the information about In The Dark Season 5. Since the show makers canceled the show for the fifth season, fans must enjoy only four seasons of this crime-thriller drama series.

However, several times we have observed that a successful show may also release for a spin-off season. Therefore, In The Dark series may release with a spin-off season, but for now, makers have not announced any significant updates for the show.

Lastly, stay connected to our website to learn further details about In The Dark series and similar shows.