In court, Depp says Heard kicked him.

Johnny Depp testified that Amber Heard gave him a “thump” during a fight near the end of his volatile marriage, as he finished presenting his testimony at trial for his lawsuit against a British tabloid that accused him of domestic violence.

Depp said the fight happened after Heard’s party for his 30th birthday, hours after learning that his former administrators had eloped with hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, for an April 2018 article in which they referred to him as a “beating husband.” Depp flatly denies that he abused Heard.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model As an actress, she filed for divorce the following year and it was finalized in 2017.

Depp said the couple broke up after an argument after Heard’s party in April 2016. The actor said that just before the party, he had had a meeting where he was told that his former business managers had stolen his money. .

When asked how much was stolen from him, Depp said “it’s a ridiculous number to declare, it’s very embarrassing – apparently I had made $ 650 million”, mostly for his performances in the movie series “Pirates of the Caribbean” (” Pirates of the Caribbean”).

Depp added that in addition to losing $ 650 million, he had “$ 100 million in debt because they did not pay the government my taxes for 17 years.”

Depp and his former administrators settled a legal dispute over the alleged fraud in 2018.

Depp alleges that after the party he went to bed to read, and that Heard began accusing him of ruining his dinner before throwing a “haymaker” at him.

Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, asked him to explain the American term for Judge Andrew Nicol.

“A ‘haymaker’ is a type of wild swing, a circular punch … effective if it hits the target,” Depp said.

“I have come across that,” said the judge.

Heard attends the three-week trial and plans to present his version of events in the coming days.

During his five days on the stage, Depp painted a tumultuous relationship with Heard during a period of his life when he was trying to quit drugs and alcohol and occasionally relapsed.

He called the relationship “a crime scene waiting to happen,” but rejected Heard’s allegations that he slapped her, hit her, butted her head, and threw objects at her. And he accused her of compiling a dossier of false arguments against her as an “insurance policy”.

The Sun’s defense is based on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, including on his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia and a private plane.

Following Depp’s statement, his former personal assistant, Stephen Deuters, took the stand and contradicted Heard’s version of an incident during a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014. Heard alleges that the actor had a fit of anger He slapped her and kicked her in the back because he believed she had an affair with actor James Franco.

Deuters, who is now head of Depp’s European production company, said Depp was calm and “introverted” on the plane and that the couple had “some kind of discussion” but that “it didn’t appear to be an obscene shouting match. “

Deuters admitted that he texted Heard after the flight saying that Depp was “incredibly sorry and knows he did something wrong,” but denied that it meant that it matched his version of events.

In the text, which was read aloud in court, Deuters wrote: “When I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

In his statement Monday, Deuters said he used the word “kicked” because Heard had used it and was trying to calm her down. He said Depp didn’t kick Heard.

“I was probably trying to deflate the situation … It wasn’t my job to be a marriage counselor,” he said.

In a written statement as a witness, Deuters alleged that Heard “was the abuser in the relationship … He had subjected Mr. Depp to years of abuse.”

Depp has vehemently rejected all of Heard’s allegations, including that he subjected her to a “three-day ordeal of attacks” in March 2015 in Australia, where she played Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

He accepted that the couple had an altercation that ended with damage to the house, and he with a finger hurt to the bone. The actor accuses Heard of cutting off his fingertip by throwing a bottle of vodka at him. She denies it.

Depp said Monday that he had to undergo finger surgery when he returned to the United States and that he developed a “painful” superbacterial infection known as MRSA.

Depp said the marriage ended after an incident in which he accused Heard or one of his friends of defecating in the couple’s bed after the April 2016 party. Heard said it was an accident by the Yorkshire Terriers of the couple.

“I thought it was a curiously fitting end to the relationship,” Depp said Friday.