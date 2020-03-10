IFC Midnight Lands Sundance & SXSW Thriller ‘Relic’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Relic, the thriller that world premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant and was slated to be a part of the Midnighters part of the lately canceled SXSW. The directorial debut of Natalie Erika James stars Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote and Australian theater legend Robyn Nevin.

Pic is produced by Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, 9 Tales Productions’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, with AGBO Movies’ Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Todd Makurath and Mike Larocca govt producing. Scripted by James and Christian White, the movie shall be launched by IFC Midnight this fall.

Nevin performs Edna, an aged and widowed matriarch who goes lacking. Her daughter Kay (Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Heathcote) journey to their distant household residence to search out her. Quickly after her return, they begin to uncover a sinister presence haunting the home and taking management of Edna.

Associated Story IFC Picks Up North American Rights To Contained Arctic Chiller ‘Centigrade’ Primarily based On True Story

Arianna Bocco, EVP Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Movies, mentioned “Relic couldn’t be a greater match for IFC Midnight. We’re thrilled to be working with Natalie on her directorial debut in addition to the incredible solid and manufacturing staff behind the movie.”

Tyro filmmaker James mentioned she was “thrilled to be partnering up with IFC Midnight to get Relic out into the world. Relic explores the horrors and tragedy of ageing from a private place, and I hope it speaks to audiences because it did at its latest Sundance premiere.”

The AGBO staff known as it “an honor to work with first-time function size director Natalie Erika James and the unimaginable solid of Relic. Although the movie makes use of horror and thriller components, there’s a deeply rooted story of empathy and compassion that’s layered in between and an actual sense of magnificence that’s revealed. We’re extremely proud to be partnering with IFC Movies to share this story with audiences nationwide and couldn’t consider a greater residence for the movie.”

Deal was brokered by IFC Movies’ Bocco and Enterprise & Authorized Affairs head Betsy Rodgers with Reider & Feig for AGBO and Endeavor Content material.