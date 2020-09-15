IBPS Syllabus 2020 for IBPS Recruitment For Clerk-2020/21 at www.ibps.in

IBPS Syllabus 2020 for IBPS Recruitment 2020 at www.ibps.in:

Introduction

The IBPS stands for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The IBPS regulates the placements of eligible graduates for the government banking sector in all over India. Every year a thousand aspirants can appear in the conducted examination which is held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is the best recruitment platform for the candidates who want to join in public sector banks. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released thousands of suitable candidates who are fitted in the public sector bank.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recently advertised for the recruitments for the clerk profession in the years 2020/2021. Any individual capable aspirant can apply for the clerk recruitment for their brighter future in the public bank sector.

The IBPS clerk recruitment interested candidate has to register for a common recruitment process first. The common recruitment process is a basic platform by which the candidates can appear for further examination.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

The aspirant who wants to join the clerk in a public sector bank, the IBPS provides a common recruitment process where all the aspirants can perform on this platform. By, this the aspirants can prove their ability for the recruitment for the clerk.

The recruitment of the clerk held in two stages by the IBPS board. The first stage will be the online preliminary examination and the second stage will be the online mains examination.

Basically, the examination which is held by the IBPS is done through an online exam platform. And also it is compulsory for all aspirants who want to apply for the clerk post in the public sector bank.

Online Examination Details

The online preliminary exam is generally OMR types exam with a maximum of 100 marks in that online preliminary exam. The online preliminary exam included the various subject which the candidates have to prepare before the examination. The subjects like the English language, numerical ability, and also reasoning ability.

Apart from that, the subject maximum marks will be like, for the English language the maximum marks candidates grades up to 30 grades. For, the numerical ability and the reasoning ability subjects there is 35 and 35 marks are maximum for the candidates respectively. So, there are a total of 100 questions for the one marks for each individual question.

The candidate has to clear the online preliminary exam for the further mains exam. The aspirant has to get at least cut-off grades for the online mains exam. Once, the applicant cleared the minimum passing marks in the online preliminary exam he/she can able to attain the online mains exam. The maximum time limit for the online mains examination is 60 minutes.

In, the online mains exam, there are a total of four subjects in the paper. The general/financial knowledge, basic English, reasoning ability, and computer aptitude. Along with this, there is a quantitative aptitude is also asked in the mains exam.

There is a total of 200 marks for the online mains examination. For the English, reasoning ability, and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude have 50, 40,50, and 50 marks respectively. The maximum time limit for the online mains examination is 160 minutes.

Vacancies Of The Clerks

There are a total of 2557 seats are available for the candidates for the clerk post. The vacancies are available by state-wise. It means that the seats are distributed in the state-vice in all over India. The aspirant is able to check their state available seats for the recruitment.

Age Limitation

There is a certain age limitation for the recruitment in this post for the candidates. The candidate minimum age consider at 20 years old and the maximum age of the candidate is 28 years old.

There are birth date criteria that, have also implemented along with the age of the candidates. The born date of the candidate is 2/09/1992 and not after than 1/09/2000.

The IBPS offers relaxation for the SC/ST classes. The SC/ST class gets up to 5 years of relaxation in the age criteria. For, the OBC class and especially, under the non-creamy layer category get up to 3 years of age relaxation.

PWD class gets age relaxation for up to 10 years. For, the widow women the age relaxation is up to the 9 years.

There are also many other categories that can get benefits of the age relaxation to get admission to this clerk post.

Clerk Application Minimum Charges

The minimum fees which every aspirant has to pay through the online platform. For, the SC/ST and PWD classes they have to pay the minimum changes for the application is up to rupees 175 only.

And, for the general and the other backward class, they have to pay the minimum changes for the application is up to rupees 850 only.

Major Dates For The Application

The starting date of the online application form is 2nd September 2020. And, the last date of the online application form is 23rd September 2020.

For, the online preliminary examination will start from 5th, 12th, and 13th of December 2020. And, the online mains examination, will start from the 24th of January 2021.

IBPS Exam Syllabus 2020 for IBPS Recruitment:

The IBPS has been declared the exam Syllabus 2020 for the recruitment posts of Clerks and Probationary Officers (Po) in Commercial Banks of India. The exam syllabus contains the five subjects such as Reasoning, General Awareness Paper, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Computer Knowledge. The exam paper time duration will be 2 hours and the exam paper contain 200 marks. All subjects include 40 marks respectively.

The IBPS Exam syllabus is released on the official site at www.ibps.in. So the applicants can download the syllabus on to the main portal of the IBPS. For this recruitment around 22 banks are appeared in all India. Applicants can download the syllabus into the PDF format. To get more detail about the syllabus as shown below.

IBPS Exam General Awareness Paper No. Of Questions Marks IBPS Clerk General Awareness Paper Syllabus 40 40 IBPS PO General Awareness Paper Syllabus 40 40 IBPS Specialist Officer General Awareness Paper Syllabus 50 50 IBPS RRB Exam General Awareness Paper Syllabus 40 40

IBPS Exam Syllabus 2020

Applicants consist of five sections of the examination is given below.

Reasoning :

This section includes two-part, Verbal Reasoning and Non-Verbal Reasoning such as Alphabet Test, Mathematical Operation Test, Series Test, Analogy, Odd Man Out, Classification, Coding & Decoding, Blood Relation, Number, Ranking, Time Sequence, Causes & Effects, Analytical Reasoning, Direction Sense Test, Sitting Arrangements, Decision Making, Machine Input, Passage & Conclusion, Figure Series, Word Formation, Assertion & Reason, Odd Figures, Miscellaneous Test, etc.

Latest IBPS Exam study material

IBPS Exam Reasoning Syllabus

IBPS Exam English Syllabus

IBPS Exam Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

IBPS Exam General Awareness Syllabus

IBPS Exam Computer Syllabus

General Awareness Paper :

This section contains the following topics such as Indian & International Economy, Books & Their Authors, Banking Terms, RBI, Social Function Banks, UNO, Marketing, Fiscal-Monetary Policies, Awards & Honors Sports, Finance, Agriculture, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude:

This section contains the following topics such as Number System, LCM & HCF, Number Series, Decimal Fraction, Simplifications, Square Root & Cube Root, Partnership, Percentage, Ratio & Proportions, Averages & Ages Ratio Proportions, Profit & Loss, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Permutations & Combinations, Data Tables, Probability, Pie Charts, Bar Graphs, Line Graphs, Mixed Graphs, Case Study, etc.

IBPS PO Syllabus

Sr.No. (Objective) Paper Name Marks 1 IBPS PO Reasoning Syllabus 50 2 IBPS PO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 50 3 IBPS PO English Language Syllabus 40 4 IBPS PO General Awareness Syllabus 40 5 IBPS PO Computer Knowledge Syllabus 20 Total 200

English Language:

This section contains the following topics such as Spotting the Errors, Phrase Substitutions, Ordering of Sentences, Double Blanks in sentences, Fill in the blank Cloze Test, Idioms & Phrases, Synonyms & Antonyms, Choosing the Appropriate Filler, Reconstruction of Sentence & Passage, Comprehension, Commonly Misspelled Words, One Word Substitutions, etc.

Computer Knowledge :

This Section Contains the following topics such as Basic Computer Terminology, Software & Hardware questions, Computer Abbreviations, Microsoft-Office, Basic Knowledge of Internet Uses, etc.