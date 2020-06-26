IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 – Bank Exams for 19243 Clerk – www.ibps.in:

The IBPS also was known as Institute of Banking Personnel Selection published their latest IBPS Clerk Recruitment notification for 19243 Clerk Bank Exams. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 is offered through the IBPS official portal and invited all the interested aspirants from various regions. For those aspirants who always go on waiting for such banking sector recruitment by great recruitment boards, this is the opportunity. Apply now for this recruitment and there might be a chance to get your dream job into the banking sector.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 – IBPS Clerk 2020:

When such famous recruiters like IBPS, SSC, etc. release a recruitment notification, thousands of vacancies offered, as they often are involved in recruiting huge numbers of candidates for various posts. This time too, here the IBPS is offering estimated 19,243 vacancies for posts of Clerk. All these jobs categorized into various Public Sector as well as Regional Rural Banks. More than 29 banks are associated with this recruitment and then recruited candidates will get selected to get jobs into these banks.

Important information regarding Vacancies, State wise vacancies, Educational Qualification, Age limit, Important Dates, Modes of Application and much more explained below. Keep reading the following details and after thoroughly reading these details, start applying for these vacancies offered by the IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 Official Notification:

IBPS State Wise Vacancies:

IBPS State Wise Recruitment Number of posts IBPS Andaman & Nicobar Recruitment 25 IBPS Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 699 IBPS Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 13 IBPS Assam Recruitment 389 IBPS Bihar Recruitment 770 IBPS Chandigarh Recruitment 88 IBPS Chhattisgarh Recruitment 302 IBPS Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2 IBPS Daman & Diu Recruitment 1 IBPS Goa Recruitment 96 IBPS Gujarat Recruitment 769 IBPS Haryana Recruitment 792 IBPS Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 314 IBPS Jammu & Kashmir Recruitment 83 IBPS Jharkhand Recruitment 271 IBPS Karnataka Recruitment 1467 IBPS Kerala Recruitment 842 IBPS Lakshadweep Recruitment 20 IBPS Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 1059 IBPS Maharashtra Recruitment 1343 IBPS Manipur Recruitment 22 IBPS Meghalaya Recruitment 23 IBPS Mizoram Recruitment 13 IBPS Nagaland Recruitment 12 IBPS New Delhi Recruitment 983 IBPS Odisha Recruitment 591 IBPS Puducherry Recruitment 9 IBPS Punjab Recruitment 1335 IBPS Rajasthan Recruitment 975 IBPS Sikkim Recruitment 15 IBPS Tamil Nadu Recruitment 1032 IBPS Telangana Recruitment 546 IBPS Tripura Recruitment 50 IBPS Uttar Pradesh Recruitment 2612 IBPS Uttrakhand Recruitment 330 IBPS West Bengal Recruitment 1350 Total IBPS Jobs Recruitment 19243

For this recently released recruitment notification, clerical cadre posts are to be filled and to fill these jobs, enormous numbers of interested applicants must be applying. If you are eligible and want to get jobs into such banking field, then you must get all the essential details associated with this recruitment notification and apply soon.

IBPS Bank Wise Vacancies – www.ibps.in:

IBPS Bank Recruitment details: No. Of Posts Dena Bank 168 Corporation Bank 300 Bank Of India 400 Oriental Bank of Commerce 500 United Bank of India 500 Punjab & Sind Bank 532 Andhra Bank 600 Vijaya Bank 800 UCO Bank 940 Allahabad Bank 1000 Syndicate Bank 1050 Bank of Baroda 1200 Union Bank of India 1628 Central Bank of India 1875 Canara Bank 3750 Punjab National Bank 4000 Bank of Maharashtra – Indian Bank – Indian Overseas Bank –

Qualification for IBPS clerk 2020:

Educational Qualification:

Aspirants should have completed their Graduation through any of the related fields or subjects from a government recognized institute or university or college recognized by the central government.

Computer Knowledge:

Candidates should have basic knowledge of Computers regarding Operating system, working knowledge of computer, etc.

Also, candidates should have their Certificate/ Degree-Diploma in Computer Operations/ Languages, or they should have completed their studies with Computer/ Information Technology as one of their subjects into High school/ College.

Age Limit and Age Relaxation:

Candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment notification and its clerical posts, they provided age relaxation as per current government rules. Also, candidates, who belong to different categories, presented certain age limit into their upper age.

Registration Fees:

To apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020, candidates need to pay the sum of registration fees to complete all application procedures. The registration fees details are different, as mentioned below, read these details and soon complete the payment procedures:

For General/ Unreserved Candidates: 600/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-SM/ Reserved Candidates: 100/- rupees

The sum of registration is to be paid via preferred modes only; no other modes are to be allowed by IBPS. Hence candidates need to pay the fees through Debit Card, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, Cash Card/ Mobile Wallets, IMPS, etc. online modes.

Patterns of Selection:

There various selection procedures, which scheduled by the IBPS officials. All those candidates who have applied for these posts notified regarding these, and they need to appear as per the schedule. Candidates selected by their individual performances. And then finally selected ones called for final interview and document verification.

Talking about selection procedures, at first, there Preliminary Written Exam followed by Mains. It expected that the Prelims i.e. IBPS CWE 6 would be conducted tentatively during November-December 2020. After that, selected candidates will have to appear for the Mains which carried out by January 2020, temporarily.

Later on, there the final allocation of jobs to selected candidates, and chances are there might be no interview, but successful candidates will directly assign their jobs as per the available vacancies. For all these latest updated regarding different selection procedures and all, keep checking the IBPS official site and your E-mails.

How To Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 – IBPS clerk applies online:

First of all, Go to the IBPS official portal

On the Home Page, search for the link “Advertisement for CEW Clerks-VI.”

Go to that link and read all the instructions before applying.

Then go to the applying link and click on "Apply Online" link.

Go to “New Registration” and navigate throughout the form.

Enter all of the required details into the form.

All the details should be correct and genuine. Otherwise, your candidacy might cancel.

In the end, after entering all the details, click on Submit/ Save Button.

Then you will see Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Save these details for further usage and then complete remaining procedures.

Upload your recent photograph along with Registration Fees payment.

After these procedures are completed, go to the Submit Button and click on it.

Now also get the print of the filled form and keep it safe.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date:

The registration for this recruitment notification started soon by and the last date to apply is 2020. In between these dates, there is plenty of time for all the candidates to complete various application procedures.

IBPS Clerk Exam Activity IBPS Important Dates IBPS Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by IBPS candidates – IBPS Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) – Download of IBPS call letter for Pre-Exam Training) – Conduct of IBPS Pre-exam training – Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Exam – IBPS Online Preliminary Exam – IBPS Clerk Result of Preliminary Exam – Download IBPS Call Letter for Online IBPS Main Exam – Online IBPS Main Examination – IBPS Provisional Allotment –

