IBM abandons the facial recognition business

IBM will stop offering facial recognition technology in fear that it may be used to promote racial discrimination and injustice.

The company announced its decision in a letter sent to the United States Congress that was reported by ZDNet (sister site of CNET and CNET in Spanish). In the letter, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna confirms that the company will put aside the development and research of facial recognition technology and asks that an assessment be made as to whether or not national agencies should use this type of technology.

“IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any facial recognition technology, including technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations and basic freedoms, or any purpose that does not be consistent with our values ​​and principles of trust and transparency, “Krishna wrote.

Several cities in the United States have already banned the use of facial recognition, including San Francisco, which was the first city in the country to ban the use of this technology by the local government. The European Union is also considering a ban of up to five years for facial recognition in public areas, such as parks, tourist attractions and sports venues, until relevant legislation is created around its use.

Facial recognition technology is commonly used for day-to-day tasks like unlocking phones or tagging friends on social media, but privacy issues persist and some politicians like San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin, believe that it contributes to the creation of a state where all people are under the constant surveillance of the government.

