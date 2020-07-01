HTC launches its first 5G cell phone, the HTC U20 5G

HTC has returned to the cell phone market after a long time without launching any device.

The company presented in Taiwan its first cell phone with 5G connectivity, the new HTC U20 5G. The cell phone incorporates a 6.8-inch LCD screen and Full HD + resolution, perforated in the upper left corner to locate the front camera. For power, the phone features a Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

The photographic equipment of the HTC U20 5G includes a 32-megapixel front camera and a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

In addition to 5G connectivity, another of the phone’s most striking features is its 5,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 quick charge. The phone’s fingerprint reader is located on the back.

For the moment, HTC has not announced when this cell phone will hit the market or its price outside of Taiwan, where it will cost 18,990 Taiwanese dollars, about US $ 640 in exchange.

This new mid-range phone from HTC could compete directly in the mid-range market with other phones equipped with 5G connectivity such as the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G or the Xiaomi Mi 10.