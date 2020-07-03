HP Powers Chromebook Line with Two New Models Under $ 500

HP



Looking for a new computer to help you navigate the Internet during this quarantine? HP has added two new Chromebooks to its lineup that it hopes will convince you.

The two devices, a 14-inch model called HP Chromebook x360 14c and an 11.6-inch one called the HP Chromebook 11a will be available at Best Buy and on the HP website later this month. Starting prices will be $ 499 for the x360 14c and $ 219 for the 11a.

Presenting as its “most premium Chromebook to date,” the x360 14 features a 14-inch full HD edge-to-edge glass touchscreen, HD webcam (although HP did not mention the specific resolution) with a Physical privacy to cover when not in use, a fingerprint reader and Wi-Fi 6 support. It also has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a traditional headphone jack.

Since it is an x360 model, this laptop can rotate its screen to become a tablet.

The specifications for the initial computer with an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, although you can configure a version with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, more RAM and 128GB of storage. HP says the x360 14c will offer 13.5 hours of battery life and can be charged to 50 percent in 45 minutes.

The Chromebook 11a, meanwhile, features an HD display and a dual-core Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. An HD camera (same, no specified resolution), plus two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a traditional headphone jack, and an HDMI output port for connecting an additional display.

HP ensures that the computer should offer up to 13 hours of battery life.

