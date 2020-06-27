How to see a solar or lunar eclipse: Everything you need to know

An eclipse is a heavenly spectacle. Abra Cadabra. He disappears. Presto. The Moon turns red. It is a trick of light and shadow on a large scale. This is all you have to know about solar and lunar eclipses and how to see them.

What is an eclipse?

An eclipse occurs when a cosmic object (like the Moon) moves within the shadow of another cosmic object (like Earth). Eclipses are not unique to Earth. In fact, NASA’s Curiosity vehicle can observe eclipses on Mars. On Earth, eclipses form with a combination of the Sun, our planet, and the Moon.

How to find an eclipse

Eclipses, especially total eclipses, are rare events thanks to the complex dance of orbits, the right time and visibility.

NASA keeps a useful list of solar eclipses that include the date, time, duration, type of eclipse and where it will be seen. For example, the next eclipse on the list is June 21 that will be visible in Africa, Asia, and Southeast Europe. The same site also has a table for lunar eclipses. There is a lunar eclipse on July 5 that will be visible on the American continent, Africa and south-western Europe.

But, you don’t have to miss an eclipse just because you are in a region where it is not visible. Observatories around the world offer live broadcasts of eclipses. The Virtual Telescope Project also makes live broadcasts of an eclipse when possible.

The biggest news in the tech industry, every day.

Solar eclipses

A solar eclipse is like a photobomb cosmic. It occurs when the Moon stands between Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on our planet and making it look as if a part of the Sun has disappeared in the dark.

A total eclipse occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun. A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon covers part of the Sun.

The shadow cast by the Moon has two parts: the twilight and the umbra. People on the twilight path can see a partial eclipse. Those who are covered by the umbra can observe the total eclipse. Below you can see an illustration from NASA where you can see how it works.

The eclipse vocabulary

Ring of Fire. Annular ellipse. Diamond ring. Whole. You will hear these terms when talking about solar eclipses.

Annular eclipse: This phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth and does not look so large as to completely cover the Sun during a solar eclipse.

Diamond ring effect: This is the name given to the moments when the Moon is no longer completely covering the Sun during a total eclipse of the Sun. A little piece of the Sun shines on the curves of the Moon, looking like a diamond ring.

Ring of Fire: This phenomenon is associated with annular solar eclipses. The Moon is at its farthest point from Earth to completely cover the Sun, so the Sun’s rays filter through the contours of the Moon.

Whole: During a total eclipse of the sun, the moment when the Moon completely covers the Sun is known as totality. If you witness this, everything around you darkens and this is the great moment that eclipse fans are waiting for. Totality lasts for a brief moment and only a small part of the world can appreciate totality during an eclipse.

Tips for safely viewing eclipses of the Sun

If you want to witness a solar eclipse in person, you have to equip yourself well. And, remember, never look directly at the Sun.

The easiest way to witness an eclipse is by using eclipse glasses, which are made of cardboard with sunscreens.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, no problem. Can create a projector, so you will only need a cardboard box, a sheet of paper, aluminum foil and other implements that you will find at home.

Lunar eclipses

Earth’s shadow is to blame when it comes to lunar eclipses. When our planet comes between the light of the Sun and the Moon, we get an eclipse. One of its advantages is that we do not need glasses to see a lunar eclipse. Instead of disappearing like the Sun during an eclipse, the Moon changes color during a total eclipse, taking on a reddish hue. This is called a blood moon.

Like solar eclipses, there are full and partial versions. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is right in the middle, with the Sun on one side and the Moon on the other. A partial eclipse occurs when only one of Earth’s shadows falls on the Moon.

In early June 2020, Moon watchers saw a partial penumbral lunar eclipse. This is one of the most subtle eclipses and occurs when the Moon moves over Earth’s outer or twilight shadow. This results in a slight darkening of the Moon, which is difficult to see.

As with solar eclipses, being able to see a lunar eclipse is a matter of where you are at the right time and in the right weather conditions. You can check out NASA’s lunar eclipse page to find out about upcoming lunar events.