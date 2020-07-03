How to redeem your Amazon Echo and get cash or discounts

Tyler Lizenby/CNET



If you have an old Amazon Echo collecting dust, consider swapping it for a new one. And it is that Amazon will not only pay you in cash, but it will also give you an additional discount on a current model.

All you have to do is send your old equipment to Amazon. The amount of money you get and the size of the discount depend on a couple of factors, including which specific Echo model you have and how long you bought it. Here we tell you how the process works.

One Amazon Echo for another



There are a couple of incentives to use the Amazon redemption program. The first is money. Amazon will assess the value of your device, and give you that dollar amount in the form of an Amazon gift card. You can spend that money on anything you find in the giant merchant’s huge product catalog. You can commit that sum to a new Echo speaker.

The second incentive is that Amazon will give you a 25 percent discount from the regular price on qualifying Echo products. Also, Amazon will not charge you extra fees. Sending your old Echo is free.

But, Amazon’s redemption program does have some downsides. The most annoying is that Amazon sets the price and not you. The worst part is that the Amazon price is usually much lower than what you originally paid.

Tips for redemption on Amazon



You will get more money if your Echo unit works and has little damage.

If the unit is damaged, you could get less money after Amazon priced the product.

It’s free to send back redemption devices.

Only select Echo products qualify for redemption.

How much will Amazon pay?



This is a list of Echo devices that are currently part of the redemption program and how much you would get for them:

Can I sell my Echo elsewhere?



While many Internet resellers specialize in tech items, few deal with smart speakers. One website, Swappa, does provide a market for Amazon Echo products. However, despite the price you set, there is no guarantee that someone will buy it. Facebook Marketplace and eBay are other options to sell them.

