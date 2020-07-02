How to receive light notifications on your iPhone

Angela Lang / CNET



Every day you receive on your cell phone a lot of notifications of instant messaging, social networks or calls. These notifications come through sounds and / or vibrations to your cell phone, but in the case of iPhone you also have the possibility that they arrive in a visual way, such as a flashing LED flash.

You can use the LED blink alone or combine it with sound and vibration alerts. On your iPhone, access Settings> Accessibility and select Audio Video. Activate the option “Intermittent LED warnings”. With this option activated you will receive a flicker in the rear LED flash of your camera every time you receive a notification or several if it is a call.

If you want the phone to send the flash of light with the notifications, but that it does not ring or vibrate, you must activate the “Silent blink” option that you will find just under the “Intermittent LED notices” option. In this case, you can silence your iPhone, but you will still receive the flashes with the notifications.

You can reverse these notifications whenever you want by following the same steps and disabling the tabs. You can also use this warning system on your iPad Pro, but note that it is only available on 2016 or later iPad Pro models.



