How to prevent apps from running when you turn on your Mac

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



When you turn on your Mac, are there applications that start automatically without your wanting it? We tell you how to prevent this from happening again.

MacOS It has a function that allows some applications to start at computer startup, this allows that as soon as your computer is ready to be used, those apps are also ready. Although the function sounds like something useful, it can be annoying when these applications did not choose them and just decided to run from the start.

In my case, Spotify and Chrome are two applications that always, from the first time you install them, feel that they have the right to activate to be executed at the computer’s startup.

Deleting the applications and preventing them from running at startup is easy and here are the steps to do it:

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Go to System Preferences (Icono Icon in the upper left corner and select System Preferences).

Look for the Users and groups option.

In the new window, choose the Startup option at the top of the settings.

There appears a list of applications that open automatically.

Click the name of the app that you no longer want to open automatically and click the Minus (-) button below.

Repeat this action for each application that you want to prevent from starting automatically.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



And ready. Now, every time you turn on your Mac, it will run normally and with no app (that you don’t want) running automatically. You can do the same to add applications that you want to open automatically, for this follow the same steps, but instead of using the – icon, use the plus sign (+).

MacBook Air (2019) doesn’t change much, but it improves its keyboard and price [fotos] To see photos