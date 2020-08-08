How to make and manage iPhone or iPad backups

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images



It is imperative to backup your iPhone or iPad. Don’t you know how to do them? Here we guide you, step by step. And if you already know how to make them but you don’t have much idea about them, this article can also help you.

What is a backup for

The first thing is to define a backup, which is simply to create a copy or backup of all the information on your device so that, in case of buying a new one, losing or restoring the current one, you can reinstall all your information as if nothing had happened .

How can I make a backup

You should know that to make a backup of your iPhone or iPad, you can do it in two ways: either in iCloud or on your Mac. Just keep in mind that the backups are very heavy (they use several GB of space) and they will tell you in the space you have contracted for iCloud. If you have only the free space, I recommend that you make these backups on your Mac.

How to backup on Mac

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Connect your iPhone (or iPad) to the Mac Open Finder Your device should appear in the left bar, click on the name All your information now appears in the main window; select the option “Backup all your iPhone data to this Mac” I also recommend that you activate the option “Encrypt local backup” so that your backup is protected by an account that only you know. (Remember or save that password well because it is necessary to be able to copy the backup to another device). To back up, click the “Back up now” option.

If you want to know how many backup copies you have stored, you can do it in the “Manage backups” option. From there you can delete very old backups so they don’t consume a lot of space on your precious internal storage.

How to Backup to iCloud

Go to Settings Touch your name at the top of the screen (where it says Apple ID, iCloud, content and purchases) Select the iCloud option Find the Backup option in iCloud and activate it

I recommend this process only if you have a good iCloud storage package, because 5 or 15GB will not be enough for your information and also the backups.