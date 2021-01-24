How to Get Panda Helper App to Download Android Games and Apps

If you are unable to jailbreak your device right now and want an alternative, try Panda Helper. This unofficial app installer offers tons of unofficial apps, games, and more, and it’s all free.

How to Download Panda Helper

Panda Helper is dead simple to download:

Open Safari and go to the Panda Helper download page panda-helper.org Tap a configuration profile to download it and tap Allow on the popup message Now open Settings > Profile Downloaded and tap on Panda Helper Tap Install in the Install Profile screen and type in your passcode Tap Install, and the icon will appear on your home screen.

How to Use Panda Helper

Panda Helper is easy to use:

Open Panda Helper and tap on Apps Choose a category and find an app or game to download Tap it, tap Install and follow the direction on the screen to install it The app icon loads on your home screen when it’s done

Panda Helper Features

Launch Panda Helper, and you will see that Panda Helper offers you all these categories of apps:

App Store Apps – tons of iOS apps and games for free

tons of iOS apps and games for free Exclusive Apps – Cydia tweaks, emulators, screen recorders, streaming apps, and more

Cydia tweaks, emulators, screen recorders, streaming apps, and more Tweaked Apps – top stock apps with new functions and features

top stock apps with new functions and features Modified Games – top games unlocked and all in-app bonuses free

Frequently Asked Questions

These give you all the details you need about Panda Helper

How Do I Fix The Untrusted Developer Error?

This error appears on the first use of unofficial content – here’s how to fix it:

Open Settings>General>Profiles Find the relevant developer profile Tap it and tap Trust Close Settings – the error should be gone

Will Panda Helper Void My Warranty?

No. Panda Helper downloads the same way as an official app or game and doesn’t need any additional permissions. You don’t need to jailbreak so you don’t contravene the security Apple has in place, but a couple of the Cydia tweaks may affect your warranty – these can be deleted if needed and reinstalled later on.

I Cannot Download Or Verify Panda Helper.

The likely cause is that the app certificate has been revoked by Apple. Panda Helper uses expired enterprise certificates, and these get revoked. The developer tries to replace them before this happens, but they can’t always. Delete Panda Helper, wait a few hours, and try downloading it again – the certificate will have been replaced, and the app will work.

I Get a “Can’t Connect to Panda Helper Site” Message.

This appears when Panda Helper crashes due to the certificate being revoked. Leave it for a few hours and try again – it should now work.

Can I Ask the Developers For a Specific App or Game?

Yes, just use their official Twitter feed. However, there is no guarantee that your request will be fulfilled as they deal with many requests, and they can’t always find an app or game.

How to Fix Common Panda Helper Errors

Panda Helper is a reliable app, but you may face a couple of common errors that are simple to resolve:

“App Could Not Be Downloaded” Error Message

You can try the following to fix this error:

Reset Network Settings – Launch Settings>Network>Reset Network Settings; Reboot and try again

Launch Settings>Network>Reset Network Settings; Reboot and try again Reinstallation – delete Panda Helper and reinstall it

delete Panda Helper and reinstall it Have Patience – the servers may be busy, so be patient and wait a few hours before trying again

the servers may be busy, so be patient and wait a few hours before trying again Clear Cache – delete the Panda helper app cache

Panda Helper Not Working

If you can’t get Panda Helper to download, first make sure that you are downloading the latest version. Also, make sure that you are not trying to download the paid version rather than the free one, especially if you haven’t paid. Then try the above steps to clear the app cache and reset your network settings.

There Isn’t an App Profile to Trust.

If you opt for the free version, you will be taken to the Profiles page to trust the profile – if there are no profiles to trust, you will need to install Panda Helper VIP and then the Free version on top. Note you do not need to pay for the VIP version in this instance

Not All the Apps and Games Work

If you find that an app or a game doesn’t work, first check that it doesn’t need updating through the Panda Helper app. If you do find any, install them and try using the app again. Also, make sure your Panda Helper version is the latest – regular updates are issued, and if you forgo installing them, the app won’t work as it should. If your version is outdated, delete it reinstall the latest one.

Panda Helper is one of the best alternatives to Cydia and to the official iOS app installer, and you should try it today. It’s free to use, and it doesn’t require a jailbreak, so you have nothing to lose.