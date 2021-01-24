How to Get ACMarket App to Download Android Apps and Games

Android users have a great app store, with millions of apps and games to download from, but, sadly, the Play Store doesn’t have everything all users want. That’s because Google’s strict rules on app selection and geo-restrictions mean that not all apps get into the store, and not all users can use every app. Where that would once have been an issue to some users, now they have an alternative in the form of ACMarket, a free, unofficial app store where they can easily get the apps and games they really want.

How To Download ACMarket:

ACMarket is a rival to the official store, and to download it, you must install the APK file onto your device. Here’s how to do that:

First things first, you need to allow the app to install, so open Settings > Security (or Privacy) and enable the Unknown Sources option. Now, using your browser, open ac-market.org and download the APK file. Find your download location and double-tap the file. Follow any on-screen instructions to install it and wait – the ACMarket app icon is on your home screen when it’s all done.

How to Use ACMarket:

ACMarket is one of the easiest app installers to use:

Launch ACMarket from your Home Screen Choose an app category. Find an app or game to download and tap it. Tap GET and wait for the app to download – when the icon is on your home screen, the installation is done.

ACMarket App Features:

ACMarket offers users all these cool features:

Free – ACMarket is completely free to use, along with all the content

ACMarket is completely free to use, along with all the content User-Friendly – easy to use and download apps

easy to use and download apps Organized – all content has been placed into categories, such as Trending Apps, Top Apps, Latest Apps, Tweaked, Modified, and so on, making it easy for you to find your apps or games.

all content has been placed into categories, such as Trending Apps, Top Apps, Latest Apps, Tweaked, Modified, and so on, making it easy for you to find your apps or games. No Geo-Restrictions – any app or game is available to any user, no matter where they are in the world.

any app or game is available to any user, no matter where they are in the world. Ad-Free – none of the ads you find in many free apps, and no need to complete surveys to download anything

none of the ads you find in many free apps, and no need to complete surveys to download anything Regular Updates – to add content, enhance the store, fix bugs, and much more – these must be installed to ensure your safety and user-experience

to add content, enhance the store, fix bugs, and much more – these must be installed to ensure your safety and user-experience Completely Safe – any issues are fixed immediately, and all apps are checked for viruses and exploits before going into the store – failed apps are rejected. SSL encryption adds a further layer of protection, but all of this is reliant on you using the official link to install the store and installing the updates.

any issues are fixed immediately, and all apps are checked for viruses and exploits before going into the store – failed apps are rejected. SSL encryption adds a further layer of protection, but all of this is reliant on you using the official link to install the store and installing the updates. High-Speed Downloads – fastest speed downloads of any app store, including the official one

fastest speed downloads of any app store, including the official one 24/7 Customer Support – The support team is on hand 24/7, ensuring your queries are answered regardless of what time it is or where you are.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Given that we get asked a lot of questions about ACMarket, we decided to bring you the answers to the most common one.

Will ACMarket Work on iOS?

No. ACMarket is an Android-only store, and the developers do not plan on making it available to any other mobile platform. There are alternative stores for iOS users that offer a similar experience.

What About My Windows PC or Mac?

Yes, you can use it on those. Although there is no official support for these platforms, downloading an Android emulator, like BlueStacks or Nox, will allow you to install the ACMarket APK file onto your desktop.

ACMarket has Stopped Working – How Do I Fix This?

There are three primary reasons why this happens – wrong app preferences, the cache needs clearing, or Unknown Sources was not enabled. These are the fixes:

Method 1: Reset App Preferences

Most users find this is the primary cause, and this fixes the issue for them:

Open Settings > Apps ( or App Manager ) Tap the All Apps option and then tap on Reset App Preferences Tap Reset Now on the confirmation message

Try the app store again. It should now work, but if it doesn’t, move on to the next method:

Method 2: Clear The Package Installer Data and Cache

Open Settings > Apps ( App Manager ) Tap on the System Apps option and then on Package Installer Tap on Clear Data and Clear Cache – if you use Android 6 Marshmallow, these options are under Storage.

If ACMarket still doesn’t work, try the last method.

Method 3: Enable Unknown Sources

Open Settings and go into Security ( or Privacy ) Enable Unknown Sources and try ACMarket again

If it still doesn’t work, delete ACMarket and reinstall it, ensuring this option is kept enabled.

With ACMarket so freely available, Android users now have a much greater choice of apps and games to download. It is safe to use, it is legal, and it’s free too. Join millions of others who have made ACMarket their primary app store.