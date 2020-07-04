How to choose the best subscription video game service

The confinements and quarantines related to coronavirus crisis They remain active in most states, and many people have turned to video games to pass the time and entertain themselves.

If you are already tired of your PS4 or Xbox One (and you’re not sure if you want to shell out money for a PlayStation 5 or a Xbox Series X later this year), you may want to try some subscription gaming service out there. Many offer early access to early games, exclusive content, creative standalone titles, and options that can enhance your console experience.

It is difficult to decide which is the best service streaming of games for you, so here is information and advice on each of them to help you make the right decision.

SHE Gaming giant Electronic Arts offers two gaming services: EA Access, which works on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, and Origin Access, which works on PCs. EA Access membership is $ 4.99 a month or $ 30 a year. When you subscribe, you get access to a Vault Games catalog that includes titles like Madden NFL 20, Anthem, Battlefield V and the classic Sims 4 console version. With the service of streaming EA Access, you can also play a 10-hour trial of new games before their launch day. For example, when EA Access was released for PS4, it introduced a trial version of Play First for Madden NFL 20 before its official release date. Some Vault games can be played offline, but Play First Trials require an Internet connection. Games can be played without an Xbox Live Gold or a PlayStation Plus account, but having those accounts allows you to use the online features. In addition, service members streaming EA Access games get 10 percent off all EA games and digital content. For example, if a game has a total price of $ 60, a membership would reduce the price to approximately $ 54. EA also offers Origin Premier for $ 15 a month or $ 100 a year. A Premier subscription gives you full early access to new games and access to the Premier Vault, as well as additional in-game content and a 10 percent discount on purchases.

Screenshot by Joseph Kaminski/CNET A subscription to the gaming platform by streaming PlayStation Now gives you access to over 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can download games to your console or play them on streaming. PS Now offers a free seven-day trial and then three plans: $ 10 per month, $ 25 for three months, or $ 60 for one year. PS Now includes exclusive games and popular hits like Doom Eternal, Call of Duty: Warzone, The Last of Us, Just Cause 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There are also online multiplayer games, sports games and family options available as well. The game collections are updated monthly. Till the date, Iron Man VR and The Last of Us II have been delayed. READ Coronavirus Hits Crypto, Buffett Beef, Craig Wright a ‘Disgrace’: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 24–Mar. 1 To get started, you need a PS4 or PC, a PlayStation Network account, and a DualShock 3 or 4 controller. In addition to the PS Now subscription, PlayStation recommends an active broadband connection of 5 Mbps or more. If you use a PC, you must download the PS Now application.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to over 100 games on console, PC, or both. The subscription offers popular games like Ori and Will of the Wisps, Bleeding Edge and NBA 2K20. The games are categorized into various categories so you can easily find the right one for you, be it family, action, or games expiring soon from the platform. From there, just download the game to start playing. There are different plans depending on your gaming needs, such as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that costs $ 14.99 a month and that adds the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and the Xbox Game Pass (usually $ 9.99 a month each). With this package, you get those benefits on the console and PC. Xbox Game Pass for PC is available on Windows 10 after downloading the Xbox beta app from the Microsoft Store. For now, the PC gaming pass is priced at $ 1 for the first month; then you must pay US $ 4.99 a month.

James Martin/CNET Uplay Plus is Ubisoft’s subscription game service and includes a library of more than 100 games for $ 14.99 a month. In addition to their games catalog, you also receive early access to beta programs, free weekends, trials, expansions and discounts on the games you decide to buy. You will be able to play games like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry: New Dawn on PC. The Ubisoft Uplay desktop app is not available on Mac computers.

Apple launched its $ 4.99 a month or $ 50 a year mobile gaming subscription service in September 2019, as part of the public beta version of iOS 13. Now you can play more than 110 games on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch devices , Mac and Apple TV. When you sign up, you can try Apple Arcade with a free one-month trial. The service features exclusive single-player, multiplayer, and AR games across multiple developer genres including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Hipster Whale. Some of the main titles include old (and hugely popular) games like Pac-Man Party Royale, Rayman Mini, and Frogger in Toytown, along with new hits like Crossy Road Castle and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. READ Hyperion Launched Global Map3 Initiation Conference Apple Arcade lives on the App Store and games are downloaded to your device so you can play offline. You can play directly on any of your Apple devices, or you can also use Microsoft Xbox One S and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers for a more traditional console experience.

Google If you like the idea of ​​mobile games like Apple Arcade, but don’t have an iOS device, Google Play Pass is a solid option for Android users. The mobile gaming subscription service offers a free 30-day trial and then costs $ 4.99 per month for up to six family members to use. Google Play Pass gives you access to more than 350 games and applications without ads, payments or in-app purchases. Play Pass is easy to find in the Google app store on your phone. Just click on the settings bar in the upper left corner and tap Play Pass. After you subscribe, you will see an icon of ticket along with the Play Store elements that are part of the program, a good filter to find quality downloads.

GameClub / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET GameClub is a mobile gaming subscription service packed with catalog games that gives you access to over 100 titles, descriptions, game histories, tips, and strategies. For $ 4.99 a month, you can play games without ads or in-app purchases. No internet connection is required as games are downloaded from the app store, they are not played by streaming. Also, game progress is saved locally on your device, you can share your subscription with family members, and play on multiple iOS devices. The Android app is still in beta with a planned future release. GameClub organizes content similar to Apple Arcade. You can classify different genres like RPG, strategy, adventure, action, tower defense and arcade. In addition to old favorites and hidden gems, the app adds more titles regularly. Most recently, GameClub brought Big Journey, Bardbarian, and Monster Wars to the platform. Some games, such as Mikey Shorts and Mage Gauntlet, are also compatible with PS4 DualShock and Xbox Wireless controllers via Bluetooth. Ultimately, the choice between Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and GameClub depends on what device you have – and what games interest you the most.