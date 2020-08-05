How to change the default browser in macOS

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple computers usually use Safari, the company’s proprietary browser, by default. However, you can change Safari at any time as the default browser for Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera or whatever you want.

To do this, you will have to open the System Preferences panel by clicking on the gear icon. Here click General and choose the web browser you want from the drop-down menu that says “Default web browser”. Apple will show you in this menu the browsers that you have installed on your computer by default, so in order to choose one you will have to download it previously.

Érika García / CNET



When you make a browser the default, all links you click on in an email or messaging service will automatically open in it.

According to a recent report from analytics firm W3Counter, Google Chrome was the world’s favorite browser for users in February 2020 with more than 58 percent market share. Safari follows with 13 percent; Internet Explorer, with 12.9 percent and Firefox, with 5.4 percent.

