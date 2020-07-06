Héctor Suárez: Twitter users say goodbye to the humorist after his death

The Mexican comedian and actor, Héctor Suárez Hernández, passed away on June 2 of causes not yet revealed, according to what his family confirmed in a statement.
“With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning,” said Héctor Suárez Gomís, son of artist.
“For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving,” adds Suárez Gomís in the statement, published on social networks.
Known simply as Héctor Suárez, the actor who was born in Mexico City on October 21, 1938 had a rapid impact when he began to make social criticism through his very diverse characters since the early 1960s. He participated in films , plays and soap operas. The public always identified quickly with their creations that regularly showed the citizen of the street.
At 81 years old, Héctor Suárez kept his good mood despite suffering from cancer in the bladder, according to the newspaper El Heraldo de México, a disease that was diagnosed in 2015.
In a video uploaded to Tik Tok on May 3 it was evident that even in his last days, the comedian wanted to make his audience laugh.
On Twitter, artists and followers of the humorist dedicated heartfelt parting messages to him and made Héctor Suárez a world trend. These are some of the comments that we can see online:
