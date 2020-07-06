Héctor Suárez: Twitter users say goodbye to the humorist after his death

The Mexican comedian and actor, Héctor Suárez Hernández, passed away on June 2 of causes not yet revealed, according to what his family confirmed in a statement.

“With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning,” said Héctor Suárez Gomís, son of artist.

“For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving,” adds Suárez Gomís in the statement, published on social networks.

Known simply as Héctor Suárez, the actor who was born in Mexico City on October 21, 1938 had a rapid impact when he began to make social criticism through his very diverse characters since the early 1960s. He participated in films , plays and soap operas. The public always identified quickly with their creations that regularly showed the citizen of the street.

At 81 years old, Héctor Suárez kept his good mood despite suffering from cancer in the bladder, according to the newspaper El Heraldo de México, a disease that was diagnosed in 2015.

In a video uploaded to Tik Tok on May 3 it was evident that even in his last days, the comedian wanted to make his audience laugh.

On Twitter, artists and followers of the humorist dedicated heartfelt parting messages to him and made Héctor Suárez a world trend. These are some of the comments that we can see online:

Pioneer

The great teacher Héctor Suárez has died. Pioneer, compass, crying and tickling artist.

Actorazo.

Three curtains with closed ovation, for you.

Homage, dear Hector. (1938-2020)🎭 pic.twitter.com/VYTc0kqhj3 – Víctor Trujillo (@V_TrujilloM) June 2, 2020

Rest in peace

Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez, one of the most prominent representatives of humor with social criticism, dies at 81. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ThJjo6oeiI — Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) June 2, 2020

Caballero

Once, the fool from Callodehacha tried to make Don Héctor Suárez speak ill of me and the Pulse in an interview, and the man did nothing but praise our work and say that he respected it. A gentleman. — CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres) June 2, 2020

An inspiration

I have said it in many interviews and he knew it in life. One of the characters that inspired me to study acting and dedicate myself to comedy … Héctor Suárez. You were a great school for many generations. Genius, crazy, and a big shot. Have a good trip, Héctor. QEPD 🎭 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pQXNHqYwxb – Eduardo España (@laloespana) June 2, 2020

The best

The best comedian in the history of the show in Mexico started, the most creative, bold, controversial, intelligent, passionate and close to the people; with his immeasurable talent today Héctor Suárez rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/p4cXx1t4m3 — Monica Garza (@monicagarzag) June 2, 2020

Hugs

Rest in peace Héctor Suárez, one of the greats of comedy, political parody and Mexican television. Unforgettable his characters of “What happens to us?”. Hugs 🤗 to your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/q2f2iQGpgL – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) June 2, 2020

Up to heaven

UP TO HEAVEN G️ THANK YOU SO MUCH This morning Héctor Suárez died at the age of 81, a Mexican actor and comedian. One of the movies that we will remember the most is Atlético San Pancho. Don Pepe was perhaps the first coach we met in childhood. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xP0tuD1zKh – DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) June 2, 2020

Mexican history

Héctor Suárez, a great actor, comedian and heir to the GREAT and elegant tradition of political satire in Mexico, died. What is lacking political satire in Mexico. On open television, like that of Héctor Suárez. – León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) June 2, 2020

