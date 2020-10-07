Haryana Mahila Samridhi Yojana: Application Form, Mahila Samridhi Yojana Registration

The Haryana government has launched a scheme for the women member of the scheme. The government will offer the loan to the moment members of the state for a low interest. With the help of this scheme, the government aims to give produce employment in the state.

The ratio of employment in women is very low. Through this scheme, the government will give financial help to women, and they can start their own business, and the unemployment rate has become lower.

The government is ensuring that women do not have to depend on the other person for their survival.

In this article, we will give you all the information about the scheme and also count you the benefits of the scheme so that the women can decide whether she wants to take a loan from the government or not?

Haryana Mahila Samridhi Yojana:

The government of Haryana is inviting the application form for the scheme in which the women will get a loan from the government. The government will give the loan at low interest to the women member so that money will be used as making business. However, the government will loan at a low-interest level to only scheduled cast category women.

That means the women, if they belong to the SC, then only they can able to get a loan from the government at a low interest. The interested women can apply in this scheme on the website named Antyodaya Saral Portal.

The women have to visit the same portal for participating in the scheme. They have to fill the application form for the benefits of the scheme.

However, to get the loan amount under the scheme, the applicant should have a bank account. The government will transfer the loan amount in the bank account of the applicant.

However, it is necessary for the applicant that the bank account is linked with the Aadhaar card details. Then only the government will able to transfer the loan amount in the beneficiary bank account. The government will trans that amount in direct benefits transfer scheme.

The objective of the Scheme:

Under this scheme, the government will give the SC women a loan for a maximum of Rs.60,000 at 5% annual interest. The government has launched this scheme to provide the loan for the SC women to give employment to women, and they do not have to depend on the other people for money purposes.

They can earn themselves. The women can start their own business with the help of loan money.

They can explore their skills through business. Through this scheme, the government wants to achieve the goal of self-reliant India. However, women can start their own business with the help of this scheme.

The number of start-ups is increased in the state as well as India. The production will also increase in the state and India. This will indirectly help the economy of India.

