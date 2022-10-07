Harlem Season 2 Happened or not?

“Harlem” is a breath of fresh air for comedy series fanatics. Prime Video will produce its second season by renewing Tracy Oliver’s comedy starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shonique Shandai, etc.

The first episode was aired on December 3, 2021.

The plot of Harlem Season 2

In Harlem, there is a group of close-knit best friends named Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye. They are quite a chic and ambitious set of young ladies in Harlem, New

York City. It is also the center of Black Culture in the United States.

Camille is a clever anthropologist who has a keen interest and knowledge of the various dating norms of many cultures. Ironically, she has a hard time piloting her own love life.

Tye is a prosperous founder of a queer dating app. She is seen as a pro of steering clear of her vulnerability and her romantic interests.

Quinn is corny and infatuated with her romantic approaches. She is a trust-fund designer who is involved in a struggling business.

Angie is Quinn’s roommate who lives rent-free. She, on the contrary, is a carefree and blunt singer and actress.

Harlem Season 2 Cast

Meagan Good as Dr. Camille Parks

Tyler Lepley as Ian

Grace Byers as Quinn

Jerrie Johnson as Tye

Shoniqua Shandai as Angie

Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt

Sullivan Jones as Jameson

Juani Feliz as Isabela

Kate Rockwell as Anna

Jonathan Burke as Eric

Jasmine Guy as Patricia

Rana Roy as Mira

Christine Jones as Nora

Robert Richard as Shawn

Andrea Martin as Robin Goodman

Harlem Season 2 Expected Plot

The next season might pick up from where it ended in the first season.

Chronologically, it might have a dramatic starting scene where Mira will pretend to go through with the wedding but in the end, leave Ian at the altar. Or she can try to win Ian back from Camille.

Another possible scenario could have Camille dating Ian again leaving Jameson behind and quitting her job might also indicate a fresh start for Camille in every aspect of her life.

Isabela and Quinn have their first date together. Is this the endgame for Quinn? Or will she end this relationship like every other one?

Tye shall get a hysterectomy to fix her health issues but is afraid of whether or not she can have her children or not? She fought with Brandon and blamed it on their finances. They might even have to go to court to solve this issue.

Angela should keep her pride aside to make a living and be career-oriented. Will her relationship with Eric last?

Harlem Season 2 Updates

The trailer for Harlem has not yet been released as of now. The show has already won a 95 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a GLAAD Award nomination, and an NAACP Award.

Let us hope the second season delivers up to the mark as well.