Shetland Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Shetland is a British crime and drama television series. The series Shetland has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery. Let’s get all the details about the seventh season of the series Shetland.

Shetland Season 7:

In the series Shetland, DI Jimmy Perez as well as his team investigate crimes within the close-knit island community of Shetland.

The series Shetland was created by Ann Cleeves. It stars Douglas Henshall, Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden, Stewart Porter, Erin Armstrong, and Mark Bonnar.

The series Shetland was written by Gaby Chiappe, Ann Cleeves, Richard Davidson, Louise Ironside, James Hall, David Kane, Paul Logue, Robert Murphy, and Alexander Perrin.

It was directed by Jan Matthys, Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Rebecca Gatward, Lee Haven Jones, Gordon Anderson, Isabelle Sieb, Max Myers, Siri Rodnes, Peter Hoar, John McKay, David Moore, and Stewart Svaasand.

The first season of the series Shetland includes two episodes titled Red Bones Part and Red Bones Part 2. The second season of the series Shetland includes six episodes titled Raven Black Part 1, Raven Black Part 2, Dead Water Part 1, Dead Water Part 2, Blue Lightning Part 1, and Blue Lightning Part 2.

Shetland Season 3 to Season 6 include six episodes each. We expect that Shetland Season 7 will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Shetland was executively produced by Christopher Aird, Elaine Collins, and Kate Bartlett. It was produced by Sue de Beauvoir, Peter Gallagher, and Eric Coulter.

The running time of each episode of the series Shetland ranges around 57 minutes. It was made under ITV Studios and Silverprint Pictures. ITV Studios distributed the series Shetland.

The series Shetland has arrived on BBC One. Let’s see if the seventh season of the series Shetland has been announced or not.

Shetland Season 7: Announced or Not?

Shetland Season 7 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. There is a massive chance of the announcement of Shetland Season 7.

Maybe BBC One will soon renew the series Shetland for the seventh season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the seventh season of the series Shetland, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the seventh season of the series Shetland.

Shetland Season 7 Cast:

See the expected cast of Shetland Season 7 below.

Douglas Henshall as Jimmy Perez Alison O’Donnell as Alison “Tosh” MacIntosh Steven Robertson as Sandy Wilson Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter Julie Graham as Rhona Kelly Lewis Howden as Billy McCabe Erin Armstrong as Cassie Pérez Anne Kidd as Cora McLean Stewart Porter as Billy McBride Fiona Bell as Donna Killick Neve McIntosh as Kate Kilmuir Julia Brown as Molly Kilmuir Jimmy Chisholm as Alec MacBay Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant Angus Miller as Donnie Cora Bissett as Eve Galbraith Stephen McCole as Logan Creggan Kate Bracken as Lynda Morton Thoren Ferguson as Eamon Gauldie Andy Clark as Mick Muir Anneika Rose as Maggie Kean Lewis Gribben as Fraser Creggan

Let’s talk about the review of the sixth season of the series Shetland.

Shetland Season 6 Review:

Shetland Season 6 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that the seventh season of the series Shetland will receive a very positive response from the audience if it announces.

At the end of the sixth season of the series Shetland, we have seen that Eve killed Alex in order to stop him revealing the truth about Marrie-Anne, and also have Sister Carolyn drive her car in Lerwick in order to give her an alibi, and after that, had Niven murdered Carolyn.

Later, Tosh finds that she is pregnant. After that, Donna filed a letter with her lawyer claiming Duncan was about to murder her as well as make it look like suicide, and later, Jimmy would cover it up.

On the other hand, Duncan turns himself in for assisting suicide in order to protect Jimmy, but later Jimmy gets arrested anyway. Let’s see what happens next.

There is no update about the story of the seventh season of the series Shetland. If we get any update about the story of the seventh season of the series Shetland, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the seventh season of the series Shetland.

Shetland Season 7 Release Date:

No announcement has been made about the release date of Shetland Season 7. It seems that the release date of Shetland Season 7 will soon be declared.

We can expect the seventh season of the series Shetland in early 2023 or mid-2023 on BBC One. Let’s see what happens next.

Shetland Season 1 was aired from 10th March 2013 to 11th March 2013 on BBC One. Shetland Season 2 was aired from 11th March 2014 to 15th April 2014 on BBC One.

Shetland Season 3 was aired from 15th January 2016 to 4th March 2016 on BBC One. Shetland Season 4 was aired from 13th February 2018 to 20th March 2018 on BBC One.

Shetland Season 5 was aired from 12th February 2019 to 19th March 2019 on BBC One. Shetland Season 6 was aired from 20th October 2021 to 24th November 2021 on BBC One.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the seventh season of the series Shetland, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the seventh season of the series Shetland.

Shetland Season 7 Trailer:

The trailer of Shetland Season 7 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Shetland. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Shetland?

You can watch the series Shetland on BBC One. You can watch all seasons of the series Shetland on BBC One. Maybe the seventh season of the series Shetland will also arrive on BBC One. Let’s see what happens next.

Can I Watch Shetland on Netflix?

Yes, the series Shetland is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Maybe you can watch all seasons of the series Shetland on Netflix. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

