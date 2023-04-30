Seirei Gensouki Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is a Japanese-light novel-based series created by Yuri Kitayama and Illustrated by Riv. The first time novel was published between February 2014 and 2020 on its official website, Shosetsuka ni Naro. Then within no time of releasing the Manga novel 2 of the same name, the director Osamu Yamasaki decided to make a series on Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. So, after much hard work from the side of its maker’s team and with the help of TMS Entertainment production company, Osamu Yamasaki finally released the first season of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles on 6th July 2021.

If we speak the IMDB Rating of the Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles series, it is 7.2 out of 10.

After seeing the satisfactory rating and reviews from the side of Seirei Gensouki’s fans, the makers also announced that the series has its sequels. And, since this announcement, till now fans are hardly waiting to watch the series.

So, in this article, we will provide you with all the essential information about Seirei Gensouki Season 2, including its release date, storyline, and much more.

Seirei Gensouki Season 2 Cast Member:

If we talk about any characters, then it is a fact that every viewer has some emotional connection with their favorite characters, especially the Anime characters, because they find so much uniqueness in their favorite characters.

So, here we will present you the list of all the characters who will play a crucial role in Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles, Season 2. As it’s the previous season, Haruto Amakawa and Rio also play a vital role in season 2, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Ayaka Suwa give their voiceover. Now, let’s talk about the other characters of the series.

There might be a comeback of the characters like Celia Claire, A former teacher of Rio, and Aishia, a contracted Rio spirit.

Also, the fans are excited to see the full-length mystery behind the encounter of Miharu Ayase, which Rio does. So, they may see the Miharu Ayase again in the Seirei Gensouki Season 2.

But the thing is that the official maker’s team does not yet confirm the list of characters. So, the fans have to wait for some more time to see the final list of characters for the upcoming season of Seirei Gensouki. Also, for any animation series, the voiceover artist plays a crucial role.

Thus, here we will also provide you the list of the voiceover artists, including;

Haruto Amakawa and Rio’s voiceover is done by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Ayaka Suwa

Yuki Kuwahara does Aishia’s voiceover

Sayaka Harada does Miharu Ayase’s voiceover

Akane Fujita gives Celia Claire’s voiceover

Seirei Gensouki Season 1 Overview:

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is a series directed by Osamu Yamasaki, and the first season was released on 6th July 2021 with 12 episodes in it. The story starts with a character named Haruto Amakawa, a young man who died without meeting his childhood friends, who mysteriously disappeared a few years ago.

And on the other side, the character, Rio, belongs to a low-income family living in the Beltrum Kingdom and is eager to take revenge on his mother, who was murdered infront of his eye when he was just five.

After the death of Haruto Amakawa, the actual plot of the season began. The writer has given a completely new look to the story, as they have well-tried to connect the earth and, alike, a parallel world where Rio is living. Fans are also surprised to see that Haruto Amakawa, who was supposed to die after meeting in a hazardous car accident, is reviving his life in Rio’s body.

Also, the makers have shown some of Rio’s difficulties after the Haruto Amakawa revived in his body. The two souls in one body, with so many personal memories and thoughts, are very complicated to adjust.

But, soon, within no time, Rio, a.k.a Haruto, finally decides to live in the present moment along with his earlier life memories.

But after some time, Rio starts feeling that he has some special powers in his body and is enjoying living his life. Suddenly, at the end of Season 1, fans see that Rio’s real behavior changes; he kidnaps two Beltrum Kingdom princesses and encounters Haruto’s first love and a childhood friend named Miharu Ayase.

This mysterious ending from Seirei Gensouki Season 1 created so much excitement for the fans to watch Seirei Gensouki Season 2.

Seirei Gensouki Season 2 Expected Plot:

As previously discussed, Seirei Gensouki is an entirely new concept-based series that mainly focuses on the life of two boys, one living on Earth and the other in an unknown world.

Also, in season 2 of Seirei Gensouki, we will learn about some mysteries behind why transferred some people’s souls to the parallel universe.

Besides this, there is much suspense behind the encounter between Haruto’s first love and a childhood friend named Miharu Ayase, which might be revealed in Seirei Gensouki season 2.

Seirei Gensouki Season 2 Release Date:

After the release of the last episode of Seirei Gensouki Season 1 on 21st September 2021, the fans eagerly await to watch Seirei Gensouki Season 2. But according to the director Osamu Yamasaki, announced season 2 will take a bit long time to release.

Also, it is expected that by the end of 2023, fans will get a chance to watch the first glimpse of the Seirei Gensouki Season 2.

Where to Watch Seirei Gensouki Season 2?

Finally, all the Seirei Gensouki fans, who want to watch the entire season 1 again, can easily manage it with the help of the Crunchyroll streaming platform. Also, now, you can watch the whole season 1 on the VRV platform for free, along with its advertising feature.

But, the official releasing platform is Crunchyroll only, where you will find all the latest updates regarding the Seirei Gensouki Season 2.

FAQs:

Is Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles a harem?

Yes. The central theme of the Seirei Gensouki is a harem about a main character who is reviving his life into a different world.

JUST IN: Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 has been announced!!!pic.twitter.com/sUuQdLdCrR — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) November 5, 2021

Is Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles available on Netflix?

Currently, the series is only available on Crunchyroll and VRV platforms. But, there might be chances that the viewers will watch their favorite series on Netflix too.

Seirei Gensouki Season 2 Trailer:

We still need an official trailer for the Seirei Gensouki Season 2. Still, at the time of the announcement of season 2, the makers shared the official teaser of the upcoming season, which you can see below.

Final Words:

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is a well-known Japanese series written by Osamu Yamasaki, and the first season only earned so much fame from their fans’ side due to the unique and exciting storyline of the show. Also, the fans are praising the characters’ actions, and mainly seeing the end of Seirei Gensouki season 1 excites the fans to watch the other related story of the season. For that, they are patiently waiting for season 2. But the thing is, the director has not revealed anything about its release date.

We hope the fans will see the first glimpse of the Seirei Gensouki Season 2 by the end of 2023. Also, viewers stay connected with over website, as we regularly update you with all the latest news and information related to any upcoming series or seasons.