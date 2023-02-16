Hard Cell Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Hard Cell is an English mockumentary sitcom tv series. The series Hard Cell is full of comedy. It has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Hard Cell.

Hard Cell Season 2:

The series Hard Cell follows the inmates as well as staff of HMP Woldsley, and at the same time, Catherine Tate portrays many characters in order to capture the penal system at its brutal humorous best.

The series Hard Cell was created by Catherine Tate. It stars Catherine Tate, Christian Brassington, and Niky Wardley.

The series Hard Cell was directed by James Kayler and Catherine Tate. It was written by Alex Carter, Catherine Tate, and Niky Wardley.

The series Hard Cell was executively produced by Kristian Smith and Catherine Tate. It was produced by Jennie Fava.

The first season of the series Hard Cell includes a total of six episodes. We expect that the second season of the series Hard Cell will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The running time of each episode of the series Hard Cell ranges from 24 to 27 minutes. It was made under Leopard Pictures. Netflix Streaming Services distributed the series Hard Cell.

The series Hard Cell has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series Hard Cell has been confirmed or not.

Hard Cell Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

Hard Cell Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed. There is a good chance of the confirmation of Hard Cell Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Hard Cell, we will add it here.

Hard Cell Season 2 Cast:

Catherine Tate as Laura / Marco / Ange / Ros / Big Viv Lisa Davina Phillip as Pat Pat Melissa James as Cathy With The Hat Suzie Chard as No Hat Cathy Andy Wood as Tom Jones Lookalike Daniel Hawksford as Ioan Jumoké Fashola as Mama Dede Jola Olajide as Charlee Dystin Johnson as Vicki Christian Brassington as Dean Stacey Guthrie as Thick As Shit Jean Lorna Brown as Cal Caroline Harding as Sal Peter Singh as Gary Catherine Morris as Sian Irene Alano-Rhodes as Suds Edie Newman as Blind Sally Niky Wardley as Anastasia Cheryl Fergison as Cheryl Fergison Bruce Alexander as Doug Jane Mosse as Pretend Parker Bowles Abdul Salis as Sebastian Duncan Wisbey as Martin Elisabeth Wilson as Scouse Fi Donna Preston as Fat Pat Rae Cooksey as White Pat Marina Hayter as Gormless Madge Rachael Hilton as Nurse Allison Tonya Smith as Sian’s Sister

Hard Cell Season 1 Review:

Hard Cell Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Hard Cell will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Hard Cell, we have seen that the show goes on along with all new materials. Later, Ange takes a stand, Ros gets a surprise visitor, as well as Laura, gets help in order to good connect with an inmate.

After a good romance, the two inmates separate their ways. On the other hand, Ros sits down with Sebastian, and soon, Laura’s leadership rubs off on an unlikely ally.

Later, the opening night of Songs from the Inside comes, but also not before Laura finds a legal notice, which is a tragic letter as well as a medical emergency. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the series Hard Cell will be continued in the second season of the series Hard Cell. No announcement has been made about the plot of Hard Cell Season 2.

Hard Cell Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Hard Cell Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet, maybe it will soon be declared after the announcement of Hard Cell Season 2.

Catherine Tate's brand new documentary style comedy set in a female prison, HARD CELL, comes to Netflix on 12 April. pic.twitter.com/NKCC9Hjhvi — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 14, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Hard Cell somewhere in 2023. It seems that it will be released on the same platform Netflix.

The first season of the series Hard Cell was released on 12th April 2022 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Hard Cell, we will add it here.

Hard Cell Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Hard Cell Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of Hard Cell Season 2.

Where to Watch Hard Cell?

You can watch the series Hard Cell on Netflix. All episodes of the series Hard Cell are available to watch on Netflix. We expect that the second season of the series Hard Cell will also arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Hard Cell Worth Watching?

The series Hard Cell has received a good response from the audience. It includes a good story. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.