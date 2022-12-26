Verstappen wins an exciting Brazilian Grand Prix, Ferrari collide

Max Verstappen won an exciting Brazilian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, while former team-mate Pierre Gasly took his first podium with a surprising second place for Toro Rosso.

In a race that kept the safety car busy, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari crashed into each other and had to retire in the last few laps.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who won his sixth title in Texas two weeks ago, finished third but was punished for a crash with Red Bull rookie Alex Albon in a frantic finale.

After a five-second penalty was lifted, Carlos Sainz took the podium for the first time for McLaren since 2014, although the Spaniard was also under investigation for a possible infraction during the race.

Without the crash, Albon could have celebrated his first podium and a one-two for Red Bull.

“I apologize enormously to Albon,” said Hamilton, who admitted he made a mistake during an interview at the end of the race.

Verstappen started from pole but had to beat Hamilton twice and avoid a collision in the pits with Robert Kubica de Williams before celebrating the eighth victory of his career and the third of his season.

With his triumph at Interlagos, the young Dutchman redeemed himself from last year’s race in Brazil, when he was on his way to victory before hitting a spot with Frenchman Esteban Ocon.

“Redemption, Max, total redemption for last year,” Red Bull director Christian Horner told him on team radio.

“The way we fought for it was even better,” replied the 22-year-old driver, who with victory took third place in the driver’s championship behind the two Mercedes drivers.