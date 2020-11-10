First of all, we are sure that you all must know that we all are going to celebrate Diwali – The Festival of Lights on Saturday, 14th November 2020.

Yes, Diwali is almost here and almost everyone is busy preparing for the Diwali celebrations as it is one of the most popular and biggest festivals.

Diwali is the celebration of lights and it is sure that each and every person has been waiting for a long year for the festival to celebrate it with full of excitement.

Happy Deepavali Messages

May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity.

The lights glowing on Diwali inspire us to shine in our true spirit! May this glittering festival make you shine all the way! Wish you a great Diwali…!!!

Sweets, Togetherness, Rangoli, and Diyas are all you need this Diwali.

Illuminate several lamps, and give everyone a gift of smiles.

Burst fewer crackers and enjoy the festivities to its fullest.

Happy Diwali!

Undoubtedly, there are lots of works and shoppings that you need to do in order to prepare for the Diwali celebrations and not even a complete week is left for it.

But you must know that there are so many people who most probably forget one of the most important things and that is choosing Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali Messages.

It is sure that you all have been aware of most people believing that sharing Diwali Messages or Deepavali Greetings are important on Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Most of our friends, relatives, and loved ones happen to be using Whatsapp and Facebook along with other social media platforms.

That is why it will be essential for you to pick or choose the best Happy Deepavali Messages that you want to share with your loved ones on the auspicious day of the Deepavali festival. You are indeed in the right place if you are searching for the Diwali Messages or Deepavali Greetings.

Deepavali Messages can possibly describe and share the feelings you want to share with your friends, family, relatives, and loved ones That is why you want to spend some time finding the best Deepavali Messages that are unique, heartwarming, and shareable.

Happy Diwali 2020 Shayari Status

ख़ुशी और ख़ुशियाँ होगी

इस दीवाली को हम मनाएँगे तेरे प्यार में

तुम बस आ-जाना जल्दी

हम दिए जलाएँगे तेरे इंतज़ार में

॥ॐ॥सफ़लता आपके कदम चूमती रहे.. खुशियाँ आपके आस पास घूमती रहें..यश इतना फ़ैले कि कस्तूरी भी शरमा जाए..लक्ष्मी की कृपा इतनी हो कि बालाजी भी देखते रेह जाएँ॥ॐ॥

दीप जलेगा आंगन आंगन

हर घर उजियारा छाएगा

फटें पटाखे जले फुलझड़ी

सबके मन को भायेगा

हर्ष मनाये ख़ुशी मनाये

आप सभी को दीप पर्व की शुभकामना

छोड़ा पटाखा, जली फुलझडि़यां सबको भाए..

आप सबको दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं!

Wish your loved ones with the best Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali Messages to offer them happiness, prosperity, and peace.