Gurugram Traffic Police Trying Their Best Urging People To Stay Home Through Arijit Singh’s “Pachtaoge”!!

All of you must definitely have heard one of the most popular and favorite songs of Arijit Singh, “Pachtaoge”. The song has earned more than 370 million views with the help of fans and supporters all over the world. The song was used as an urge to all the people to stay at home amid the COVID-19 Lockdown. Gurugram Traffic Police has given such a surprising twist by using the “Pachtaoge” song representing the Coronavirus attacking people who are going out of their houses.

You all must now know that our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown due to Coronavirus till May 3, 2020. Many government officials, police departments and heads, celebrities, politicians, and PM are requesting people to stay home and avoid social gatherings in order to prevent spreading up of Coronavirus.

Gurugram Traffic Police has posted an image representing an enthusiastic person just stepping outside from the house. Also, there is a small character or creature that represents the deadly Coronavirus is waiting to attack with an ax as soon as the person steps outside the door. By showing creativity, Gurugram Traffic Police have twisted the punchline of the song “Pachtaoge” as, “Ghar Ko Chod Kar, Jo Tum Jaoge, Bada Pachtaoge, Bada Pachtaoge”.

Many people over Twitter, on which Gurugram Traffic Police uploaded the post, are quite impressed with the creativity and image that conveys such a beautiful and important message of staying home to every person. Some people are showing their own creativity in the comments section below while some others were reacting like they can’t stop laughing after seeing the image.

https://twitter.com/TrafficGGM/status/1250670854477770755/

Moreover, everyone should understand the true meaning of the image and message that it conveys and must stay home. Coronavirus has already infected more than 2 million people all over the world so it is a serious problem that impacts globally. It will be better to follow all the rules and regulations made by the government for your own safety so we suggest you STAY HOME.