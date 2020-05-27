Byju Raveendran- Wiki, Family, Age, and News

Born in 1980 in Azhikode, Kerala in India Byju Raveendran is an engineer and an Indian Entrepreneur. He has founded a very famous learning app named BYJU’s and is currently the CEO of the company. It was started as an education-based platform in 2011. However, the tagline of his app is “Fall in love with Learning”.

His early life and parents

As told earlier, he was born in 1980 in Azhikode district of Kerala. So as per the year 2020, he is currently 40 years old. And to the fact his parents, both were teachers. His father was a physics teacher whereas his mother Shobhanavalli was a Mathematics teacher in a local school. However, there is not any news about his siblings.

When he was growing he took admission to the Malayalam school which is in his own village. After that, he took admission in a Government Engineering College of Kannur and passed out as a Mechanical Engineer.

He got a lot of positive feedback from the people he taught initially. With these reviews he decided to quit his job and made his mind to begin a startup in India. There is a fact that while thinking about his startup, he cleared the CAT exam twice with 100 percentile.

Marriage and Girlfriend

As per now, Byju Raveendran is married to Divya Gokulnath whom he met during BYJU classes. She was planning to prepare for GRE and was fascinated by the BYJU team of BYJU.

But very soon, she canceled her plan of studying abroad and was set in Bengaluru. While working together, both Byju and Divya fell in love with each other, and then they married together. They have their children who are studying in their school only. Now he is living happily with his wife in Bengaluru, India.

Unknown facts about Byju Raveendran