Byju Raveendran- Wiki, Family, Age, and News
Born in 1980 in Azhikode, Kerala in India Byju Raveendran is an engineer and an Indian Entrepreneur. He has founded a very famous learning app named BYJU’s and is currently the CEO of the company. It was started as an education-based platform in 2011. However, the tagline of his app is “Fall in love with Learning”.
His early life and parents
As told earlier, he was born in 1980 in Azhikode district of Kerala. So as per the year 2020, he is currently 40 years old. And to the fact his parents, both were teachers. His father was a physics teacher whereas his mother Shobhanavalli was a Mathematics teacher in a local school. However, there is not any news about his siblings.
When he was growing he took admission to the Malayalam school which is in his own village. After that, he took admission in a Government Engineering College of Kannur and passed out as a Mechanical Engineer.
He got a lot of positive feedback from the people he taught initially. With these reviews he decided to quit his job and made his mind to begin a startup in India. There is a fact that while thinking about his startup, he cleared the CAT exam twice with 100 percentile.
Marriage and Girlfriend
As per now, Byju Raveendran is married to Divya Gokulnath whom he met during BYJU classes. She was planning to prepare for GRE and was fascinated by the BYJU team of BYJU.
But very soon, she canceled her plan of studying abroad and was set in Bengaluru. While working together, both Byju and Divya fell in love with each other, and then they married together. They have their children who are studying in their school only. Now he is living happily with his wife in Bengaluru, India.
Unknown facts about Byju Raveendran
- After completing his degree in Mechanical Engineering, Byju was hired in the Shipping based company in the United States of America as a service engineer.
- But he dropped the idea to go there and decided to start his own startup in India during his vacations.
- While planning for his startup, he met his childhood friend who was preparing for his CAT exams. He also decided to help him in his business.
- All the members of Byju were inspired by the tricks and shortcuts he used to teach. After some time he started to arrange seminars where he himself taught the students.
- His hobbies are playing outdoor games such as Badminton and Football which keeps him mentally and physically fit.
- He found one of his achievements in 2016 when his app BYJU was categorized as the top app in the self-improvement category in Google India ratings.
- His height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimeters. To keep himself fit and healthy he regularly exercises in his gym. His weight is around 70 Kg or 154 pounds.
- His app set a new benchmark when his app BYJU was studied as a case study at Harvard University.
- According to the Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, Facebook has also invested in his company to support him.
