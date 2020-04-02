Gotham Group To Develop Film On Scandalous Socialite Wallis Simpson Based On Anna Pasternak Book ‘The American Duchess’

EXCLUSIVE: At a second of countless fascination and controversy involving the Royal Household, what higher time to mount a film about Wallis Simpson, the girl who prompted King Edward VIII to abdicate the crown in 1936? The Gotham Group has closed a rights deal for The American Duchess: The Actual Wallis Simpson by New York Instances-bestselling writer Anna Pasternak.

The movie can be produced by The Gotham Group’s Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, with the writer exec producing. In mild of reveals like The Crown – which advised a captivating story about how a younger Queen Elizabeth was compelled to confront Edward for his actions as a Hitler booster — Downton Abbey, and the CNN collection The Windsors, to say nothing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public abdication and the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, there’s seemingly not sufficient tales to sate the world’s urge for food for the British royals.

“Now that our American duchess, Meghan, has moved again to Hollywood, by no means has it been timelier to contemplate the destiny of the unique American duchess, Wallis Simpson. As each may attest, life has all the time been tough for girls marrying into Britain’s royal household,” mentioned Pasternak.

Book was revealed final yr by the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria. Pasternak focuses on Simpson’s beginnings as a divorced American socialite who not welcomed by 1930s Britain when she entered right into a relationship with King Edward VIII. That’s understatement. She turned one of the vilified ladies of the 20th century, opposition in opposition to her so fierce that in an effort to marry the girl he cherished, Edward was compelled to give up the throne. Utilizing recent insider accounts, the writer explored how a heat, clever lady was systematically undermined, and the way twisted gossip and public mistrust have all the time haunted ladies who dare to fall for a British royal. The e-book is up for The Wolfson Historical past Prize 2020 and the paperback is coming April 14th.