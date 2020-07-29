Google will use its own processors in the Pixel series and Chromebook: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Google prepares to use its own processors on the brand’s phones and computers.

According to an Axios report, Google will place the first homemade processor on the Pixel phone to be announced in 2021, possibly during the fall of that year. The first Chromebook computer to arrive with a Google processor would launch sometime later.

The project at Google is known internally as Whitechapel, says Axios (a generally trustworthy medium), and the company has already received the first functional units made by Samsung, a company that also manufactures Apple’s chips and those of the Exynos family. The processor, in addition to being based on eight-core technology, will focus mainly on artificial intelligence, machine learning and the ever-present Google Assistant, says Axios.

A Google spokesman declined to comment on Axios.

Google’s interest in a proprietary processor shows that the company is taking its offer of phones and computers with more relevance. The company, although it has been manufacturing its own cell phones for four years, these have not met sales expectations.

However, by moving to make your own processor, Google would have more capabilities to improve performance and integration between the hardware and software of phones and computers. Apple has been doing this with the iPhone for years. The Cupertino company designs its own chips that in cores and clock speed are lower than Qualcomm’s high-end, but in performance tests they exceed those of the largest processor manufacturer in the world.

