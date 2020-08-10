Google will offer additional links to give context to the news

Google may have a new feature on its way to help readers get more accurate information on important news.

Angela Lang / CNET

Google could help you better understand the most relevant news.

Twitter user Valentin Pletzer shared some screenshots on the social network on July 28, in which you can see that the Google news carousel shows related articles under the news to expand the topic, with the message ” For context “(for more context). In the images you can see how Google links two articles related to the news to give additional content to the user and thus have more context.

In the Pletzer examples, the two selected articles are from the same medium (in the first case from Forbes and in the second from CNET) so it seems that this function would not divert traffic from one media to another, but simply helps to have a broader scenario about a news story.

This new addition to Google’s news carousel would be one more effort on the platform to combat misinformation, something it has been striving for since the launch ongoing pandemic. Since March, Google Discover will allows to report false news and in April, Google announced its intention to invest US $ 6.5 million in an effort to support fact checkers and to non-profit organizations that focus on the quality of information about COVID-19.

At the moment Google has not commented on this new function, so it is unknown when it will arrive for everyone. CNET en Español sent Google a request for additional comments.

